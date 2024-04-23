5 biggest Netflix shows returning in 2024 — 'Squid Game,' 'Cobra Kai' and more

It’s a frightening thought but we’re almost a third of the way through 2024 already. But the good news about time flying at such a rapid speed is that the “second half of the year” will be here before you know it, and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has confirmed that the streaming service has big plans for latter six months of the year.

Netflix has firmed up its slate of content for the rest of 2024 (per The Hollywood Reporter) and some fan-favorite shows are set for a triumphant return. This will include the biggest Netflix Original of all time, “Squid Game”, as well as the much anticipated final season of “Cobra Kai," and those are just a couple of the returning flagship Netflix shows in 2024. There's lots of familiar faces popping up this year.

While Netflix has yet to date any of these returning series quite yet, here are the 5 biggest Netflix shows that will get a new season before the end of the year...

‘Squid Game’ season 2

Let’s start with the biggest of the bunch, the global phenomenon that had everybody obsessing over playground games and wearing a green tracksuit for Halloween is returning to Netflix before 2025. Pretty much everything about “Squid Game” season 2 is being kept under wraps, but we know that Lee Jung-jae will return as Seong Gi-hun and he’s sporting a new red hairdo. The sole survivor of the first season’s games is on a mission to bring down the shadowy organization responsible for creating the deadly competition, and we expect the fate of Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the police officer investigating the games, to be revealed as well. “Squid Game” season 2 is guaranteed to be a monster hit when it debuts sometime in 2024, so the real question is can it live up to the colossal hype? We can’t wait to find out more.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6

“Cobra Kai” has been a staple show for Netflix over the past few years but all good things eventually come to an end. The sequel series to the classic ‘80s flick “The Karate Kid”, reunited the stars of the original movie, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, and started as a YouTube Premium show before moving over to Netflix starting with its third season. Netflix has confirmed that season 6 will be the show’s last and has promised an “epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga." We’ll be sad to say goodbye to these beloved characters all over again, but at least we’ve got a new “Karate Kid” movie starring Jackie Chain coming to theaters in 2024 which could fill the gap that the conclusion of “Cobra Kai” will leave.

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

For Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) the drama never ends, and “Emily in Paris” season 4 will once again see the American marketing executive get into all sorts of romantic entanglements across the picturesque European capital. This upcoming fourth season will deal with the fallout from the cliffhanger ending of season 3 which saw Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) reveal that his girlfriend, who just ditched him at the alter, is pregnant. Plus, Emily is dealing with her own relationship turmoil after being dumped by her boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who (correctly) suspected she was still in love with Gabriel. Fans of this glossy comedy-drama are eager to see what happens next in and “Emily in Paris” season 4 is sure to serve up another helping of romantic twists and turns alongside loads of chic outfits.

‘The Night Agent’ season 2

“The Night Agent” was one of Netflix’s biggest success stories in 2023, so naturally the streamer has been quick to get the wheels moving on a second season. Starring Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent working the night shift at the White House, this thriller series offers twists and shocking revelations in almost every scene. At the end of season 1, Peter was granted the full Night Agent rank after helping catch a government mole and set out on his first mission. Where season 2 will take the spy is unknown, but we know Amanda Warren and Brittany Snow are joining the cast, and this sophomore season will debut before the end of the year.

‘Monster’ season 2

The preposterously titled “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” dominated social media conversation for weeks in September 2021, so naturally Netflix wanted more. Dahmer’s story has been told, but Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have taken inspiration from Murphy's “American Horror Story” show and are adopting an anthology approach. The second season will be called “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story” and will chronicle the shocking murders committed by the brothers in the 1980s.

Without the hook of such a well-known serial killer as Jeffrey Dahmer, and also without the much-loved Evan Peters in the lead role, “Monster” season 2 may face a battle to replicate the massive viewing figures of the first season. Of course, true crime has proved to be a very dependable bet for Netflix so expect this dark show to be pretty popular when it premieres on the streaming service in 2024.

