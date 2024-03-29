How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online and from anywhere

Based on the New York Times bestseller and now adapted into an 8-part TV drama starring Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman In Moscow" is one of 2024's most-anticipated shows. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor) – the eponymous "Gentleman In Moscow" – finds himself imprisoned in the attic of a grand Moscow hotel after the Russian Revolution, observing the collapse of the Soviet regime from his gilded cage.

It could have been worse. Life under house arrest in a luxurious hotel was not the standard punishment handed down to enemies of the state after the Bolshevik revolution, but a summary execution would not have made for a great narrative arc.

Rostov may be fictional (although, interestingly, the glorious Art Nouveau Metropol Hotel is not) but through his eyes we see some of the pivotal events in Russian and world history take place, as he falls in love and attempts to build a new life.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "A Gentleman In Moscow" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "A Gentleman In Moscow" if you've traveled somewhere where the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get over 60% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online in the U.S.

You can stream "A Gentleman In Moscow" via Paramount Plus with Showtime from Friday, March 29.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to check out the "A Gentleman In Moscow".

The Paramount Plus library includes "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/streaming/watch-survivor-46-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">Survivor", "NCIS" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/entertainment/streaming/watch-ghosts-season-3-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"">Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." You'll need the $11.99 a month 'with Showtime' plan to watch "A Gentleman In Moscow". New users get a <a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada and "A Gentleman In Moscow" will premiere at the same time as the U.S. on Friday, March 29.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online in the U.K.

"A Gentleman In Moscow" premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus on Friday, March 29, the same day as the U.S. and Canada.

If you're traveling abroad, use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access your Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere.

How to watch 'A Gentleman In Moscow' online in Australia

"A Gentleman In Moscow" premieres in Australia on Paramount Plus on Friday, March 29, the same day as the U.S. and Canada.

If you're traveling abroad you'll need to use a VPN service such as NordVPN to access you usual Paramount account.

'A Gentleman In Moscow' official trailer

'A Gentleman In Moscow' cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Anna Urbanova

- Anna Urbanova Ewan McGregor - Alexander Rostov

- Alexander Rostov Beau Gadson - Sofia (older)

- Sofia (older) Johnny Harris - Osip Glebnikov

- Osip Glebnikov Leah Harvey - Marina

- Marina Paul Ready - Petrov

- Petrov Anastasia Hille - Olga

- Olga Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson - Emily

- Emily Alexa Goodall - Nina

'A Gentleman In Moscow' episode guide

Episode 1 - A Master of Circumstance (29 March)

Stripped of aristocratic privilege, Count Alexander Rostov is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Metropol Hotel; contending with allies and foes alike, it's nine-year-old Nina and her unexpected friendship that changes his life.

Episode 2 - An Invitation (5 April)

Episode 3 – The Last Rostov (12 April)

Episode 4 – Good Times (19 April)

Episode 5 – An Arrival (26 April)

Episode 6 – TBA (3 May)

Episode 7 – TBA (10 May)

Episode 8 – TBA (17 May)

Where was 'A Gentleman In Moscow' filmed? "A Gentleman In Moscow" was filmed on location in Bolton (Victoria Square, outside the Town Hall), near Manchester, in North West England, Space Studios in Manchester itself, Liverpool and West Yorkshire, London and Moscow.

Have Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor worked together before? You could say that. They met as love interests on the set of FX show "Fargo" in 2014 and reunited six years later for DC Comics movie "Birds of Prey". By that stage, it had been public knowledge since 2017 that they were in a relationship. The couple a baby son together, Laurie, in 2021 and reportedly wed the following year. McGregor has four other children with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.