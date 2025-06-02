New on Tubi in June 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Summer is here, and Tubi’s serving up a lineup that’s anything but boring. Whether you're chilling in the AC or winding down after a long day, Tubi has your back when you're in couch potato mode.

In terms of what's new on Tubi in June, first up is "TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial."This new docuseries dives into one of the year’s most talked-about cases, with behind-the-scenes reporting and fresh updates as they unfold.

If thrillers are more your speed, "TKO" lands on June 20. It follows a former boxer trying to reconnect with his estranged sons, just as his oldest steps into the ring to go pro.

And for something with a little more grit, Day of Reckoning hits June 13. Set in the Old West, it’s all about a dirty standoff between a small-town sheriff, a crooked U.S. Marshal, and the outlaw they’re trying to smoke out, all with his wife caught in the middle.

Tubi’s got plenty to keep you locked in this month. Here's what to add to your June watchlist.

'TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial'

TMZ PRESENTS: UNITED STATES V. SEAN COMBS: INSIDE THE DIDDY TRIAL | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ready for some drama? "TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial" peels back the curtain on the explosive legal case surrounding music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. With insider reporting and exclusive access, this docuseries explores the allegations, courtroom drama, and the ripple effects surrounding what Combs has been accused of. As the trial unfolds in real time, new episodes will drop June 6 and June 13.

Stream on Tubi starting June 6

'Day of Reckoning'

Day of Reckoning | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Day of Reckoning" brings plenty of tension to the forefront in this gritty Western showdown. When a ruthless outlaw’s wife is taken hostage by a crooked U.S. Marshal and a small-town sheriff, it sets the stage for a deadly standoff where justice is murky and no one walks away clean. Loyalties are tested, lines are crossed, and the only certainty is that blood will be spilled. Yes, there will be blood.

Stream on Tubi from June 13

'TKO'

"TKO" serves up a powerful punch of family, redemption and second chances. When a retired boxer reconnects with his two estranged sons, he’s forced to confront the past he walked away from so he can step up as a father. But when his oldest son enters the world of professional boxing, their reunion turns into a fight for more than just titles.

Stream on Tubi from June 20

New Tubi series in June 2025

“All In The Family (1971)” - Seasons 3 & 4

“Community” - Seasons 3 & 4

“Cuckoo”

“Double Cross”

“Growing Up Hip Hop” - Seasons 1-6

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”

“Homicide: Life On The Street”

“Hustle & Soul”

“Macgyver (1985)”

“Murder, She Wrote (1984)”

“Murder, She Wrote (1997)”

“Roots”

“Then You Run”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)”

New action movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Battleship”

“Big Trouble In Little China”

“Blue Beetle”

“Get Fast”

“Jet Li's Fearless”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Lone Survivor”

“Moonfall”

“Ninja Assassin”

“Raw Deal”

“Red 2”

“Run All Night”

“Shooter”

“Taken (2008)”

“Taken 2”

“Taken 3”

“Under Siege”

“Under Siege 2: Dark Territory”

“White House Down”

New art house movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Certain Women”

“Clouds Of Sils Maria”

“Columbus”

“Little Fish (2020)”

“Mary Magdalene”

“Moonlight”

“Personal Shopper”

“Phoenix (2014)”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The Inspection”

“The Spectacular Now”

“The Standoff At Sparrow Creek”

“The Worst Person In The World” -6/13

New Black cinema movies on Tubi in June 2025

“1982”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Baggage Claim”

“Big Momma's House”

“Big Momma's House 2”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Double Cross”

“Frankie & Alice”

“Hustle & Flow”

“Hustle & Soul”

“John Henry”

“Love & Basketball”

“Love Don't Cost A Thing”

“Madea's Witness Protection”

“Nobody's Fool (2018)”

“Set It Off”

“Soul Food”

“Stomp The Yard”

“Stomp The Yard Homecoming”

“Superfly”

“Waiting To Exhale “

“What's Love Got To Do With It”

“White Chicks”

“You Got Served”

New documentary movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy”

“The Seven Five”

“The Thin Blue Line”

New drama movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Burlesque”

“Chariots Of Fire”

“Delivery Man”

“Frankie & Alice”

“Free State Of Jones”

“Fury”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Lone Survivor”

“Malcolm X”

“Miss Sloane”

“Roots”

“Stonewall (2015)”

“The Right Stuff”

“White Boy Rick

“You Can Live Forever”

New horror movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Alone In The Dark”

“Brahms: The Boy II”

“Deadstream”

“Friday The 13th (1980)”

“Frozen”

“Get Out”

“Gremlins”

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch”

“Hannibal Rising”

“Hereditary”

“House On Haunted Hill”

“Jaws”

“La Llorona”

“Leatherface”

“Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)”

“Mom And Dad”

“Piranha 3-D”

“Stephen King's Cat's Eye”

“Texas Chainsaw 3D”

“The Djinn”

“The First Purge”

“The Lodge”

“The Purge”

“The Purge: Anarchy”

New kids and family movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs”

“Daddy Day Care”

“Open Season 3”

“Open Season: Scared Silly”

“Panda Plan”

“Puss In Boots”

“Secondhand Lions”

“The Great Gilly Hopkins”

“The Karate Kid (2010)”

“The Neverending Story”

New sci-fi and fantasy movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Aquaman (2018)”

“Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”

“Clash Of The Titans (1981)”

“Clash Of The Titans (1981)” “Demolition Man”

“Divergent”

“Elysium”

“Girl With All The Gifts”

“Independence Day” - 6/15

“Jumper”

“Love And Monsters”

“Pixels”

New thriller movies on Tubi in June 2025

“88 Minutes”

“A Walk Among The Tombstones”

“Cleaner”

“Cold Wallet” -6/28

“Haunted Heart” -6/23

“Homicide: Life On The Street”

“In The Line Of Fire”

“Jackie Brown”

“Joy Ride”

“Last Survivors” -6/5

“Nightcrawler” -6/10

“No Good Deed (2014)”

“Phone Booth”

“The Devil’s Trap” -6/9

“The Impossible”

“The Specialist”

“The Tutor” -6/30

“Then You Run”

New Western movies on Tubi in June 2025

“Ballad Of Davy Crockett”

“The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada”

“Wild Horses”