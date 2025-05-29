New on HBO Max in June 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Summer is just around the corner, and HBO Max is heating up with a wave of new movies and shows. With an impressive lineup from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, and acclaimed studios like A24, the soon-to-be renamed HBO Max solidifies its position as one of the best streaming platforms yet again.

This month marks the return of the hit period drama "The Gilded Age" for its third season, so get ready for more high-society scandals and relationship drama. You'll also find "Cleaner," a new action thriller starring Daisy Ridley from "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell, on the streamer as well as A24's fantasy romance "Parthenope."

The blockbuster "A Minecraft Movie" is making its way to HBO Max too, so you can experience its chaotic charm without leaving your couch (or braving the popcorn-strewn theaters).

Without further ado, let's dive into everything new on HBO Max in June 2025. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Max.

'Cleaner' (June 13)

Legendary 007 director Martin Campbell is back with another British action thriller that, while an obvious "Die Hard" clone, is still a fun, breezy watch if you're in the mood for some pulse-pounding action. And aren't too afraid of heights.

Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley takes center stage as Joey, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner who spends her days at dizzying heights along London's high-rises. When her neurodivergent brother Michael (Matthew Tuck) gets kicked out of his umpteenth care home after hacking their system, she reluctantly brings him to work with her as she tries to straighten things out.

But her day goes from bad to worse when an eco-terrorist organization led by Marcus Blake (Clive Owen) strikes the building she's cleaning, taking hostages at an energy company's annual gala in an attempt to expose corruption. It's up to her to save the day by taking justice into her own hands, Bruce Willis style, with plenty of vertigo-inducing shots to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Stream on HBO Max on June 13

'The Gilded Age' season 3 (June 22)

The Russells continue their upward climb in New York City society this month when season 3 of Max's Emmy-winning series "The Gilded Age" premieres. Julian Fellowes' period drama has slowly grown into one of the streamer's biggest shows, and its next outing promises more high-society shenanigans, messy romance arcs and fashionably gorgeous headwear.

Season 3 promises to get back to Fellowes' "Downton Abbey" roots with a healthy helping of relationship drama. After Bertha (Carrie Coon) managed to win the opera war in season 2 by offering Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) as part of a marriage proposal, the mother and daughter's relationship has hit rock bottom. Love is in the air as Russell family heir Larry (Harry Richardson) embarks on a new romance with Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) from the rival Van Rhijn family.

Meanwhile, the Russells' social life couldn't be better now that they've safely positioned themselves at the top of society. But whether they can keep their spot on the throne is the real challenge.

Stream on HBO Max starting June 22

'A Minecraft Movie'

If you’ve been holding out to watch "A Minecraft Movie" from the comfort of your couch instead of braving the "Chicken jockey" chaos in theaters, it lands on HBO Max this month. The June Max calendar only lists it as "coming soon" with no exact premiere date, but streaming tracker When to Stream predicts it should be around June 20.

The story follows a ragtag crew of misfits (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen), who stumble through a portal into the Minecraft Overworld. Their imaginations are put to the test as they team up with Steve (Jack Black), a seasoned crafter who's been stuck there for decades, to get back home.

Even if you've never touched the game, there’s plenty to enjoy in this sugar rush of pixelated fun. It's packed with plenty of quirky charm thanks to "Napoleon Dynamite" director Jared Hess, and Jack Black delivers a standout performance that’s sure to win over a new generation of fans.

Stream on HBO Max in June (release date TBD)

New on Max in June 2025: Top picks

Everything New on HBO Max in June 2025

JUNE 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Backtrack (2016)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

Black Patch (1957)

Blues in the Night (1941)

Casino (1995)

Fight Club (1999)

Gentleman Jim (1942)

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Igor (2008)

Illegal (1955)

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer (1942)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Numbered Men (1930)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

Parasite (2019)

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Serenade (1956)

Silver River (1948)

Spaceballs (1987)

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Summer Stock (1950)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Fighting 69th (1940)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Match King (1932)

The Mayor of Hell (1933)

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits (1935)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Sea Chase (1955)

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Verdict (1946)

They Made Me a Criminal (1939)

This Side of the Law (1950)

Three Faces East (1930)

Three Strangers (1946)

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West (1952)

Words and Music (1948)

You'll Find Out (1940)

Ziegfeld Follies (1946)

JUNE 2

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

JUNE 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

JUNE 4

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

JUNE 5

Bea's Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

JUNE 6

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

JUNE 10

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

JUNE 11

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

JUNE 12

Bitchin' Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

JUNE 13

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

JUNE 16

Hero Ball, Season 3B

JUNE 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

JUNE 19

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

JUNE 20

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

JUNE 21

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

JUNE 22

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

JUNE 23

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

JUNE 24

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

JUNE 25

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

JUNE 27

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

JUNE 29

#Somebody's Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

JUNE 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21

*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

Everything new to B/R Sports in June 2025

NBA Playoffs

JUNE 2

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #7*, Pacers at Knicks*

Note: Exclusive live coverage of each event will be available on Max. Please check listings for confirmed dates, times and matchups.

*If necessary

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

JUNE 1

Eastern Conference Finals Game #7*, Panthers at Hurricanes*

JUNE 7

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #1, TBA

JUNE 9

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #2, TBA

JUNE 12

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #3, TBA

JUNE 14

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #4, TBA

JUNE 17

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #5*, TBA

JUNE 20

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #6*, TBA

JUNE 23

2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #7*, TBA

Note: Exclusive live coverage of each event will be available on Max. Please check listings for confirmed dates, times and matchups.

*If necessary

MLB

JUNE 3

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.

JUNE 10

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 7:30 p.m.

JUNE 17

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.

JUNE 24

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7 p.m.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge

JUNE 27

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying, 5 p.m. (Quaker State 400)

JUNE 28 (Quaker State 400)

NASCAR Nation Pre-Race, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge Altcast, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Driver Cam

JUNE 1

Cracker Barrell 400, 7 p.m.

JUNE 8

Firekeepers Casino 400, 2 p.m.

JUNE 15

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Mexico City, 3 p.m.

JUNE 22

The Great American Gateway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, 2 p.m.

JUNE 28

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

JUNE 3

U.S. Women’s National Team vs Jamaica, 8 p.m.

JUNE 7

U.S. Men’s National Team vs Turkey, 3:30 p.m.

JUNE 10

USMNT vs Switzerland, 8 p.m.

JUNE 26

USWNT vs Ireland, 9 p.m.

JUNE 29

USWNT vs Ireland, 3 p.m.

Roland Garros*

JUNE 1

Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Juniors’ Singles 1st Round // Ladies’, Gentlemen’s & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round

Outside Courts: Juniors’ Singles 1st Round, Ladies’ // Ladies’, Gentlemen’s & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round

JUNE 2

Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Juniors Doubles 1st Round // Juniors Singles 1st & 2nd Round // Ladies’ & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals

Outside Courts: Juniors Doubles 1st Round // Juniors Singles 1st & 2nd Round // Ladies’ & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals

JUNE 3

Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 1/4 Finals

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals

Outside Courts: Wheelchair 1st Round // Juniors Doubles 1st & 2nd Round // Juniors Singles 2nd Round // Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

JUNE 4

Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Singles ¼ Finals

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals

Outside Courts: Wheelchair 2nd Round // Junior Doubles 2nd Round // Juniors Singles 3rd Round // Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

JUNE 5

Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Mixed Doubles Finals // Singles Ladies ½ Finals

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair 2nd Round & ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Gentlemen’s Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Outside Courts: Wheelchair 2nd Round & ½ Finals // Juniors Singles & Doubles ¼ Finals // Gentlemen’s Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

JUNE 6

Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Wheelchair ½ Finals // Gentlemen’s Singles ½ Finals

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Ladies’ Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Outside Courts: Ladies’ Doubles ½ Finals // Juniors Singles & Doubles ½ Finals // Wheelchair ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

JUNE 7

Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Wheelchair Final // Women’s Single Final // Gentlemen’s Doubles Final

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair Final // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Court Simonne-Mathieu: Singles & Doubles Juniors Finals

Outside Courts: Singles & Doubles Juniors Finals // Wheelchair Final // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

JUNE 8

Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ Doubles Final // Gentlemen’s Single Final

Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Legends’ Trophy by Emirates

Note: Schedule is provisional and listed by court. Official broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Exclusive live coverage of each event should begin at 6 a.m. EST on Max. Please check local listings for confirmed times and matchups.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

JUNE 4

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

JUNE 11

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

JUNE 18

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

JUNE 20

AEW Dynamite archives (winter 2020)

AEW All Out (2021)

AEW Full Gear (2021)

AEW Forbidden Door (2022)

AEW All Out (2022)

AEW Full Gear (2022)

AEW All In (2023)

AEW All In (2024)

JUNE 21

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

JUNE 25

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

JUNE 26

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.