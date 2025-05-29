New on HBO Max in June 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
Here's everything coming to HBO Max this month
Summer is just around the corner, and HBO Max is heating up with a wave of new movies and shows. With an impressive lineup from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, and acclaimed studios like A24, the soon-to-be renamed HBO Max solidifies its position as one of the best streaming platforms yet again.
This month marks the return of the hit period drama "The Gilded Age" for its third season, so get ready for more high-society scandals and relationship drama. You'll also find "Cleaner," a new action thriller starring Daisy Ridley from "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell, on the streamer as well as A24's fantasy romance "Parthenope."
The blockbuster "A Minecraft Movie" is making its way to HBO Max too, so you can experience its chaotic charm without leaving your couch (or braving the popcorn-strewn theaters).
Without further ado, let's dive into everything new on HBO Max in June 2025. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best movies on Max.
'Cleaner' (June 13)
Legendary 007 director Martin Campbell is back with another British action thriller that, while an obvious "Die Hard" clone, is still a fun, breezy watch if you're in the mood for some pulse-pounding action. And aren't too afraid of heights.
Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley takes center stage as Joey, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner who spends her days at dizzying heights along London's high-rises. When her neurodivergent brother Michael (Matthew Tuck) gets kicked out of his umpteenth care home after hacking their system, she reluctantly brings him to work with her as she tries to straighten things out.
But her day goes from bad to worse when an eco-terrorist organization led by Marcus Blake (Clive Owen) strikes the building she's cleaning, taking hostages at an energy company's annual gala in an attempt to expose corruption. It's up to her to save the day by taking justice into her own hands, Bruce Willis style, with plenty of vertigo-inducing shots to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Stream on HBO Max on June 13
'The Gilded Age' season 3 (June 22)
The Russells continue their upward climb in New York City society this month when season 3 of Max's Emmy-winning series "The Gilded Age" premieres. Julian Fellowes' period drama has slowly grown into one of the streamer's biggest shows, and its next outing promises more high-society shenanigans, messy romance arcs and fashionably gorgeous headwear.
Season 3 promises to get back to Fellowes' "Downton Abbey" roots with a healthy helping of relationship drama. After Bertha (Carrie Coon) managed to win the opera war in season 2 by offering Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) as part of a marriage proposal, the mother and daughter's relationship has hit rock bottom. Love is in the air as Russell family heir Larry (Harry Richardson) embarks on a new romance with Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) from the rival Van Rhijn family.
Meanwhile, the Russells' social life couldn't be better now that they've safely positioned themselves at the top of society. But whether they can keep their spot on the throne is the real challenge.
Stream on HBO Max starting June 22
'A Minecraft Movie'
If you’ve been holding out to watch "A Minecraft Movie" from the comfort of your couch instead of braving the "Chicken jockey" chaos in theaters, it lands on HBO Max this month. The June Max calendar only lists it as "coming soon" with no exact premiere date, but streaming tracker When to Stream predicts it should be around June 20.
The story follows a ragtag crew of misfits (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen), who stumble through a portal into the Minecraft Overworld. Their imaginations are put to the test as they team up with Steve (Jack Black), a seasoned crafter who's been stuck there for decades, to get back home.
Even if you've never touched the game, there’s plenty to enjoy in this sugar rush of pixelated fun. It's packed with plenty of quirky charm thanks to "Napoleon Dynamite" director Jared Hess, and Jack Black delivers a standout performance that’s sure to win over a new generation of fans.
Stream on HBO Max in June (release date TBD)
New on Max in June 2025: Top picks
Everything New on HBO Max in June 2025
JUNE 1
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway (2009)
Backtrack (2016)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
Black Patch (1957)
Blues in the Night (1941)
Casino (1995)
Fight Club (1999)
Gentleman Jim (1942)
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Igor (2008)
Illegal (1955)
In the Good Old Summertime (1949)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer (1942)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
My Scientology Movie (2017)
Numbered Men (1930)
One Foot in Heaven (1941)
Parasite (2019)
Presenting Lily Mars (1943)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies (2009)
Reign of the Supermen (2019)
Serenade (1956)
Silver River (1948)
Spaceballs (1987)
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band (1940)
Summer Stock (1950)
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
Superman: Red Son (2020)
Superman: Unbound (2013)
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)
The Death of Superman (2018)
The Fighting 69th (1940)
The Harvey Girls (1946)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
The Match King (1932)
The Mayor of Hell (1933)
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits (1935)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
The Sea Chase (1955)
The Sea Hawk (1940)
The Sunlit Night (2019)
The Verdict (1946)
They Made Me a Criminal (1939)
This Side of the Law (1950)
Three Faces East (1930)
Three Strangers (1946)
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West (1952)
Words and Music (1948)
You'll Find Out (1940)
Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
JUNE 2
BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)
JUNE 3
Bullet Train (2022)
Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)
JUNE 4
1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)
Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)
JUNE 5
Bea's Block, Season 1C (Max Original)
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)
JUNE 6
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)
Parthenope (A24)
JUNE 10
Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)
JUNE 11
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)
JUNE 12
Bitchin' Rides, Season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)
JUNE 13
Cleaner (2025)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Super Sara (Max Original)
Toad & Friends, Season 1B
JUNE 16
Hero Ball, Season 3B
JUNE 17
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)
Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)
JUNE 19
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)
JUNE 20
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)
JUNE 21
The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)
The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)
JUNE 22
The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)
JUNE 23
Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)
JUNE 24
Enigma (HBO Original)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)
The Invitation (2022)
JUNE 25
Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)
JUNE 27
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)
Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)
JUNE 29
#Somebody's Son, Season 1 (OWN)
Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)
JUNE 30
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)
Truck U, Season 21
*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
Everything new to B/R Sports in June 2025
NBA Playoffs
JUNE 2
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #7*, Pacers at Knicks*
Note: Exclusive live coverage of each event will be available on Max. Please check listings for confirmed dates, times and matchups.
*If necessary
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
JUNE 1
Eastern Conference Finals Game #7*, Panthers at Hurricanes*
JUNE 7
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #1, TBA
JUNE 9
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #2, TBA
JUNE 12
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #3, TBA
JUNE 14
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #4, TBA
JUNE 17
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #5*, TBA
JUNE 20
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #6*, TBA
JUNE 23
2025 Stanley Cup Finals Game #7*, TBA
Note: Exclusive live coverage of each event will be available on Max. Please check listings for confirmed dates, times and matchups.
*If necessary
MLB
JUNE 3
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.
JUNE 10
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 7:30 p.m.
JUNE 17
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m.
JUNE 24
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 7 p.m.
NASCAR In-Season Challenge
JUNE 27
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying, 5 p.m. (Quaker State 400)
JUNE 28 (Quaker State 400)
NASCAR Nation Pre-Race, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.
NASCAR In-Season Challenge Altcast, 7 p.m.
NASCAR Driver Cam
JUNE 1
Cracker Barrell 400, 7 p.m.
JUNE 8
Firekeepers Casino 400, 2 p.m.
JUNE 15
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Mexico City, 3 p.m.
JUNE 22
The Great American Gateway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, 2 p.m.
JUNE 28
Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, 7 p.m.
U.S. Soccer
JUNE 3
U.S. Women’s National Team vs Jamaica, 8 p.m.
JUNE 7
U.S. Men’s National Team vs Turkey, 3:30 p.m.
JUNE 10
USMNT vs Switzerland, 8 p.m.
JUNE 26
USWNT vs Ireland, 9 p.m.
JUNE 29
USWNT vs Ireland, 3 p.m.
Roland Garros*
JUNE 1
Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Juniors’ Singles 1st Round // Ladies’, Gentlemen’s & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round
Outside Courts: Juniors’ Singles 1st Round, Ladies’ // Ladies’, Gentlemen’s & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round
JUNE 2
Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 4th Round
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Juniors Doubles 1st Round // Juniors Singles 1st & 2nd Round // Ladies’ & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals
Outside Courts: Juniors Doubles 1st Round // Juniors Singles 1st & 2nd Round // Ladies’ & Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals
JUNE 3
Court Philippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen's Singles 1/4 Finals
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals
Outside Courts: Wheelchair 1st Round // Juniors Doubles 1st & 2nd Round // Juniors Singles 2nd Round // Mixed Doubles 3rd Round // Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Doubles ¼ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
JUNE 4
Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ & Gentlemen’s Singles ¼ Finals
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals
Outside Courts: Wheelchair 2nd Round // Junior Doubles 2nd Round // Juniors Singles 3rd Round // Ladies’ Doubles ¼ Finals // Mixed Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
JUNE 5
Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Mixed Doubles Finals // Singles Ladies ½ Finals
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair 2nd Round & ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Gentlemen’s Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Outside Courts: Wheelchair 2nd Round & ½ Finals // Juniors Singles & Doubles ¼ Finals // Gentlemen’s Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
JUNE 6
Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Wheelchair ½ Finals // Gentlemen’s Singles ½ Finals
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Ladies’ Doubles ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Outside Courts: Ladies’ Doubles ½ Finals // Juniors Singles & Doubles ½ Finals // Wheelchair ½ Finals // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
JUNE 7
Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Wheelchair Final // Women’s Single Final // Gentlemen’s Doubles Final
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Wheelchair Final // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Court Simonne-Mathieu: Singles & Doubles Juniors Finals
Outside Courts: Singles & Doubles Juniors Finals // Wheelchair Final // Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
JUNE 8
Court Phillippe-Chatrier: Ladies’ Doubles Final // Gentlemen’s Single Final
Court Suzanne-Lenglen: Legends’ Trophy by Emirates
Note: Schedule is provisional and listed by court. Official broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Exclusive live coverage of each event should begin at 6 a.m. EST on Max. Please check local listings for confirmed times and matchups.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)
JUNE 4
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
JUNE 11
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
JUNE 18
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
JUNE 20
AEW Dynamite archives (winter 2020)
AEW All Out (2021)
AEW Full Gear (2021)
AEW Forbidden Door (2022)
AEW All Out (2022)
AEW Full Gear (2022)
AEW All In (2023)
AEW All In (2024)
JUNE 21
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
JUNE 25
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
JUNE 26
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
More from Tom's Guide
