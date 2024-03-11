Oscar winners 2024 — where to stream 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things,' 'The Holdovers' and more

We officially have our 2024 Oscar winners! When the nominations came out, there were some clear favorites, especially "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations. Ultimately, it ended up being the big winner of the night, winning seven awards from those 13 nominations.

Honestly, there weren't many surprises during the presentation of the 96th Academy Awards. Most winners were considered favorites going into the ceremony aside from Emma Stone, whose performance in "Poor Things" beat out Lily Gladstone's performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon," though that was essentially a toss-up going into the night. And while I'm furious that "I'm Just Ken" lost Best Original Song despite being the iconic moment of the telecast and by far the best song nominated, there wasn't much to be upset about.

In the end, 13 different movies won Oscars, including three — "Oppenheimer" (7), "Poor Things (4) and "The Zone of Interest" (2) — that won multiple awards. Here's the full list of 2024 Oscar winners and where you can stream them on the best streaming services, including Netflix, Max, Hulu and more.

'Oppenheimer'

Won: Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing

Christopher Nolan's biopic about the father of the atomic bomb has been a runaway hit critically and commercially and now it's a 7-time Oscar winner. If you haven't yet seen this stunning three-hour epic featuring award-winning performances from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., do it now on Peacock, and feel free to hit pause if you need a bathroom break.

Stream on Peacock now

'Poor Things'

Won: Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design

While Lily Gladstone was, frankly, equally incredible in "Killers of the Flower Moon," don't let that in any way diminish Emma Stone's performance in "Poor Things." Between her performance, supporting gems from Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe and gorgeous sets and costumes, this movie is a must-watch on Hulu right now.

Stream on Hulu now

'The Zone of Interest'

Won: Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

"The Zone of Interest" is not an easy watch, but it is worth watching. This tale of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the notorious commandant of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz isn't quite what you'd expect. Rather than examining the horrors of the Holocaust by going inside the camp, it examines what type of person could live outside the camp and try to build their best life while next door thousands are being executed on the orders of that same person. It's harrowing but well deserving of its Oscar nominations and wins.

Buy or rent now on Amazon or Apple (Max streaming date TBA)

'Barbie'

Won: Best Original Song ("What Was I Made For?")

Is it absurd that neither director Greta Gerwig nor lead actress Margot Robbie were nominated for their contributions to "Barbie?" Yes. Unequivocally, yes. So if you feel the way I do, or want to see what all the fuss is about, watch this inspired tale of a popular children's toy finding herself on Max now. You won't regret it.

Stream on Max now

'The Holdovers'

Won: Best Supporting Actress (Da'Vine Joy Randolph)

If I got to pick the Best Picture winner from the 10 nominees, we'd all be talking about Best Picture winner "The Holdovers" right now. But I don't get that privilege so instead I just need to implore you to watch this incredible period comedy drama from director Alexander Payne. While there's a lot to praise it for, it's a must-watch for the performances of Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa (in his feature-length debut) and Best Supporting Actress winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Stream on Peacock now

'Anatomy of a Fall'

Won: Best Original Screenplay

If you saw the Oscars ceremony, you may have noticed a certain dog. That dog is Messi, and he stars as Snoop in this thrilling French legal drama.

Okay, so the real star is Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter — she's also excellent as Hedwig in "The Zone of Interest" — but regardless, this movie is an Oscar winner for a reason. Come for the brilliant acting; stay for the steel drum cover of "P.I.M.P." by 50 Cent.

Buy or rent now on Amazon or Apple (Stream on Hulu starting March 22)

'American Fiction'

Won: Best Adapted Screenplay

Having watched "American Fiction," I'm not surprised at all that it won Best Adapted Screenplay. In fact, I voted for it in the upcoming Writers Guild of America awards. It's just that brilliant — and funny. Add in great performances from Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown and it's no surprise this movie about exploring how Black culture is viewed by modern American society has become a critical darling.

Stream on MGM Plus now

'The Boy and the Heron'

Won: Best Animated Feature

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli are synonymous with prestige animation. So it's no surprise that his latest (and possibly last) film took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Unfortunately, this tale of Mahito (Soma Santoki [Japanese], Luca Padovan [English]) coming to terms with the loss of his mother doesn't have a streaming date yet. However, it was just announced that you can catch it in theaters again to celebrate the film's Oscar win. You can also pre-order a digital copy on Apple now if you prefer to wait to watch at home.

Pre-order now from Apple

'20 Days in Mariupol'

Won: Best Documentary Feature

There's near-universal acclaim and then there is universal acclaim. And with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 66 critical reviews and an Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature, "20 Days in Mariupol" is firmly the latter. Watch this glance into the beginning of what has been a devastating war in Ukraine for free, right now, on PBS. There's no excuse not to watch.

Stream for free on PBS now

'The Last Repair Shop'

Won: Best Documentary Short Film

Los Angeles is one of the few cities left in America that provides not only free musical instruments to public school students but also freely repaired instruments. This short documentary takes you inside the downtown Los Angeles warehouse where those instruments are repaired in what is an insightful look into an overlooked part of our education system.

Stream on Disney Plus now

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Won: Best Live Action Short Film

This short film was honestly one of my favorite movies I've seen in a long time. It's just a brilliant production and expertly written. Based on the short story of the same name by Roald Dahl "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" is well worth the 39 minutes you'll need to watch it.

Stream on Netflix now

'War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko'

Won: Best Animated Short Film

Currently, "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko" isn't available on streaming services, and it's unclear if it ever will be. But if you want to watch this anti-war story by Sean Lennon and Dave Mullins set to the music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s anti-war holiday song "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," you're in luck. The animated short film is currently still playing at select theaters.

Streaming details TBA. Watch in theaters now in select cities.

'Godzilla Minus One'

Won: Best Visual Effects

"Godzilla Minus One" was a surprise hit last year and a movie we praised again and again. This epic monster movie was made on a definitively not epic budget of just $15 million but still managed to impress audiences with its exploration of the impact of war as well as its visual effects.

Unsurprisingly, it took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, but disappointingly, there's currently no way to watch it. Bookmark our 'Godzilla Minus One' streaming date tracker if you want to know when this big hit is coming to the small screen.

Streaming details TBA