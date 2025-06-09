How to watch 'Call Her Alex' online – stream two-part docuseries about podcaster Alex Cooper from anywhere

Even if you haven't heard of Alexandra Cooper you will have probably heard of her "Call Me Daddy" podcast, thanks to new two-part docuseries "Call Her Alex", you will soon be familiar with 31 year old woman behind a zero to $100 million media phenomenon in just six years as she begins her first live tour.

Here's how you can watch "Call Her Alex" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Call Her Alex' - Streaming info, release date The two-part docuseries "Call Her Alex" will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 10. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ on the same day.

As creator, host, and executive producer of the "Call Me Daddy" podcast, currently the second most popular in the world with 10 million listeners per episode (just behind "The Joe Rogan Experience"), Cooper has graduated from a “locker talk for girls” podcaster six years ago to a big media player attracting guests of the calibre of John Mayer, Jane Fonda, Heidi Klum, Simone Biles and Post Malone.

“If me being vulnerable makes people feel connected and seen, then I’m doing my job,” Cooper explains in the trailer for "Call Her Alex". “We’re trying to make women feel liberated. We want them to feel like they are respected and seen and heard."

Biopic tendencies aside, fans of the podcast also get to experience the 2024 'Unwell Tour' close-up and hear Cooper's accuse her Boston University soccer coach of sexual harassment in the new doc.

Read on and discover how you can watch "Call Her Alex" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Call Her Alex' online in the U.S.

Hulu plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial). Prices start from $76.99/month after the trial expires.

Americans abroad who want to catch the show via their own domestic streaming platform can do so from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Call Her Alex' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Call Her Alex" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Call Her Alex" online from wherever you are in the world.

"Call Her Alex" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, June 10.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Official 'Call Her Alex' trailer

Call Her Alex | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'Call Her Alex' - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "Call Her Alex":

Season 01 Episode 01: As Alex prepares for her first live tour, uncover how her childhood and college soccer career shaped the voice that now defines her. (Tuesday, June 10)

S01 E02: After moving to New York City, Alex launches "Call Her Daddy"; what starts as a sex podcast evolves into the foundation of a media empire, uncovering the resilience and vulnerability it takes to become an influencial voice. (Tuesday, June 10)

'Call Her Alex' cast

Alexandra Cooper - Self

Braden Bochner - Self (Exec Producer)

Chris Foss - Self (Exec Producer)

Ry Russo-Young - Self (Exec Producer)

Holly Siegel - Self (Producer)

Dave Portnoy - Self (Alex's former boss at Barstool Sports)

Kevin Clancy - Self (Barstool co-worker)

Mr & Mrs Cooper - Themselves (Alex's parents)

"Call Her Alex" - FAQs

How much has Cooper earned as "Call Her Daddy" has enjoyed huge success since it started in 2018? The podcast made no money initially ($0) but quickly signed a deal in 2018 with Barstool Sports ($70k) before Spotify swooped in 2021 ($60m) and then SiriusXM took over three years later ($100m).

