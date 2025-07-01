Alison (Teresa Palmer) and Daniel (Jim Sturgess) get up close and personal when they reconnect

Daniel and Alison meet as teenagers in Sheffield, South Yorkshire in 1989 and fall in love as teenagers he sends her a "Mix Tape", hence the name of this four part Irish-Australian drama which critics are calling a 'sweet, intense romance'.

Here's how to watch "Mix Tape" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Mix Tape" (2025) - Date, time, streaming info "Mix Tape" is already available on Binge in Australia. It arrives in the U.K. and U.S. later this year.

• Australia – Binge 7-day free trial

• U.S. — Date TBC

• U.K. — Summer 2025 on BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

And so it plays out, over four episodes, between Sheffield (where Daniel has remained as a music journalist) and Sydney (home to best-selling novelist) Alison. When social media provides the means to a reconnect, it becomes instantly apparent that something is still very much alive in the relationship.

Both are married to other people (and have children), however. Ah. While two people who are meant to be (or were they?) wrestle with the situation we get slick flashbacks and flash forwards and, of course, a brilliant soundtrack.

One quibble, please can we have some legislation to stop "Love will Tear Us Apart" being included in every other film or TV series? It just about escapes here given the title and crux of the show but it's ubiquity is killing its importance.

Read on to find out how to watch "Mix Tape" (2025) online, on TV and from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Mix Tape' online in Australia (for free)

TV drama "Mix Tape" premiered on Binge in Australia on Thursday, June 12. It is still available to stream.

Abroad? Don't panic you can tune in back home on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Mix Tape' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Mix Tape" should be available no matter where they are. The app allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view Binge, you'd select Australia. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to Binge to watch "Mix Tape" online and on-demand now.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Mix Tape' in the United States?

You can watch a 2021 film called "Mixtape" but not, as yet, this 2025 four-part Irish-Australian drama. There is no release date for the latter (and far superior) production. If that changes you'll read it here first.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you will be able to catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch 'Mix Tape' online in the U.K.?

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Mix Tape" when it arrives on BBC Two this summer (2025). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You'll find out the release date here first.

You don't have to miss it if you an Aussie exiled abroad because you can unblock Binge and watch all four parts now with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Mix Tape' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Mix Tape" has no release date in the Great White North as yet (and it's not the same "Mixtape" on Netflix).

However, if you are an Aussie in Canada for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Mix Tape' - Cast

Teresa Palmer as Alison

Jim Sturgess as Daniel

Florence Hunt as Young Alison

Rory Walton-Smith as Young Daniel

Julia Savage as Stella

Ben Lawson as Michael

Mark O'Halloran as Bill

Helen Behan as Marian

Conor Sánchez as Young Peter

Jonathan Harden as Martin

Siobhan O'Kelly as Catherine

Alexis Rodney as Duncan

Sara Soulie as Katja

Jacqueline McKenzie as Sheila

Chika Ikogwe as Cass

Mix Tape | Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

'Mix Tape' - Episodes

Episode 01: In Sheffield in 1989, teenagers Daniel and Alison meet at a house party and bond over their shared love for music. The relationship they forge that night follows them forever.

Episode 02: Daniel and Alison's relationship deepens through mixtapes, but Alison hides a secret. Years later, Daniel revisits her, wondering if she's still the same woman.

Episode 03: In 1989, Alison's home life goes from bad to worse as she takes on caring for Peter. In 2015, Daniel struggles with Alison's revelations of what occurred during their relationship twenty years ago.

Episode 04: In 1989, Daniel is left reeling and heartbroken due to Alison's sudden disappearance. In 2015, a surprise betrayal takes Daniel by surprise, but he has to fight for what he loves.

'Mix Tape' - FAQ

Is "Mix Tape" based on a book? It is. The acclaimed novel of the same name was written by Jane Sanderson and published in 2020. You can buy Mix Tape on Amazon (Kindle, audio book, hardcover and paperback).

More from Tom's Guide