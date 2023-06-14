Ultra Mobile deal knocks price of its 2GB data plan to just $10 per month

By Louis Ramirez
published

The first 4th of July sales of the season will soon arrive. However, if you can't wait till then, Ultra Mobile is offering a killer deal on data.  

For a limited time, Ultra Mobile is offering its 2GB 12-month 5G data plan for just $10 per month via coupon code "FUTURE". That's $48 off and one of the least-expensive data plans we've seen. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best ultra mobile coupon codes.

Ultra Mobile is offering its 1-year 2GB 5G data plan for just $10 per month via coupon "FUTURE". The plan includes unlimited talk/text/data and mobile hotspot capability. You also get talk/text to 80+ international countries. It traditionally costs $168 for a year, but you'll pay just $120 for the entire year. Note: Enter the coupon code during the checkout process to get this deal. Under the "shopping cart" view, you'll see a field labeled "Have a coupon?" Click on it to manually enter your code.

Ultra Mobile offers affordable, flexible, and family friendly plans. The network is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile's 5G network. The Ultra Mobile network works with most unlocked GSM phones. This deal includes a 3-in-1 SIM card. 

