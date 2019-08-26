Killer Deal: August Smart Lock Is Now 50% Off

It seems Amazon is in the giving mood before Labor Day weekend. Right now, you can get the August Smart Lock, our favorite budget smart lock, for $77 — that's 49% off the original price.

August Smart Lock: was $149.99 now $76.62 @ Amazon

Right now Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) for almost half off the original price. It's already our pick for Best Budget Smart Lock, and today's deal just emphasizes the stellar value.

The August Smart Lock is a smart, low-cost pick if you are looking for a simple way to give your house some smarts without disrupting your household's routine. It's smartphone-size rectangular aluminum case fits easily onto the back of your door. Better yet, it's simple to install. A neat latching mechanism attaches the August Lock to a new backplate without needing any new screws or bolts.

This useful smart home device also includes support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home and Assistant. We found both of these to be easy to set up and use, and both offer an extra level of security by requiring a security code to remotely unlock the door.

You'll need the bridge to access the August Smart Lock's full features, but today's massive price slash makes the bundle much more affordable than before.