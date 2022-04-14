Hurry! Epic Amazon deal gets you an Echo Dot for just $10

One of our favorite Amazon deals is back just in time for Easter weekend.

For a limited time, new Echo device customers can get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) with 1 month of Music Unlimited for just $10.98. That's $39 off and one of the best Easter sales we've seen this week.

Echo Dot w/ Music Unlimited: was $49 now $10 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is one of our favorite smart speakers. Currently, you can get the Echo Dot with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $10.98. That's $39 off and one of the best discounts we've seen for this bundle. After your first month, Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month for Prime members or $9.99/month for non-Prime members. Or you can opt to cancel. This deal is valid for new Echo device customers only.

If you like this deal, you're definitely not alone — just remember it applies to first-time Echo device owners and first-time Amazon Music subscribers only. You'll continue to be billed for Amazon Music after your first month is up, so remember to cancel your subscription if you don't want this to happen.

The Editor's Choice Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can get. It's been on sale for as low as $18 in the past, but today's deal is its cheapest price of the year. The Echo Dot delivers excellent audio thanks to its 1.6-inch speaker, and offers full bass. Sound options can even be tweaked to customize the levels to your music.

And that's not all it can do, either. The Echo Dot can read you the news, set timers, make hands-free calls and control other smart devices in your home. If you have another speaker, you can even use your Echo Dot to control it.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month for Prime members or $9.99/month for non-Prime members. It offers a wide library 75 million songs, offline listening, and browser playback. But if it's not for you, remember you can cancel your subscription and keep your Echo Dot.