Easter sales 2023 — best deals at Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Easter Sunday is right around the corner. For bargain shoppers, that means Easter sales are at their prime right now. While Easter isn't typically a large retail holiday, various stores are offering early Easter sales you can shop now.

This year's Easter sales cover multiple categories including home appliances, bedding, apparel, and electronics. As with every retail holiday, there are plenty of fake deals out there you should avoid. So we're helping you pick the best Easter sales available by rounding up the best deals in all categories.

Best Easter sales right now

Easter decor

Easter flowers: deals from @ 1-800-Flowers

From sweets to Easter decor for your home, 1-800-Flowers has a wide array of Easter decorations ready to ship for the holiday. Pictured is the Easter Bunny Blooms, which includes an adorable bunny with a pink rose plant that's ready to bloom. It also includes an assortment of jelly beans.

Two Bottle Gift Set: was $67 now $59 @ Wine.com

Wine.com is offering this 90-point three bottle gift set for $59. It includes the Martin Ray Sonoma-Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau de Landiras, and Bodegas Breca Old Vines Garnacha. You can shop other Wine.com Easter sales from $19 via this link.

Easter Dessert Plates (Set of 24): for $17 @ Wayfair

Make your Easter dinner extra festive with these disposable Easter dessert plates. Each plate measures 9 inches and they're shaped like a bunny's head, including the big ears at the top. For more discounts from Wayfair, browse our Wayfair coupons page.

Inflatable Easter Bunny: was $34 now $26 @ Overstock

Easter decorations aren't just for the inside of your house. This airblown Easter hatching chick features a quiet fan that quickly inflates the chick in its eggshell and a cheerful "Happy Easter" message. At 14 inches in height, it's perfect for your tabletop, mantle, family room, or bedroom.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

A new TV isn't the first thing you may think of when it comes to Easter. However, Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $99. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Best Buy has 4K TVs from $179.

Vizio 50" 4K TV: was $358 now $268 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has three HDMI 2.1 ports and a low latency gaming mode, which makes it great for console gamers. (Just note that it sports a 60Hz panel).

Roku TV 55" Class Plus 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Class Plus is part of Roku's new line of TVs. This model features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports (one is HDMI 2.1). Made by Roku, this TV features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. This Best Buy exclusive is on sale for the first time.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,355 now $855 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin XL for $855 (was $1,355) or the queen for $1,495 (was $1,995).

The Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $699 @ Puffy

The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. It's made to support back, stomach, side, and combination sleepers. The 10-inch mattress has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $699 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $749 @ Helix

Save 20% + free pillows: As part of its current sale, Helix is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "SPRINGSALE20". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $936) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Kitchen

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This 9-inch enameled cast iron skillet is a must for just about any kitchen. It can be used for searing, sautéing, stir frys, and more. It's finished with a black satin enamel interior, so it eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. It features a nonstick basket and crisper plate capable of fitting 2 pounds of French fries.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless. You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

Expand your repertoire of specialist coffees and teas with this all-in-one Ninja. It can brew a range of coffee drinks and also includes cold brew settings. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from the comforts of home.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Square Skillet: was $224 now $164 @ Amazon

Editor's Pick! The Le Creuset Enameled Signature Cast Iron Skillet sits at the top of our list of the best cast iron skillets. The skillet's interior is made of black satin enamel, which means it doesn't require seasoning. While it's heavy compared to others we tested, it maneuvers easily and the handle is comfortable to hold. Also, it comes with spouts which make it easy to pour the oil out once you're finished searing.

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $199 now $139 @ Best Buy

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans.

Garmin Instinct (GPS): was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track all of your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct is for you. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass, and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. This is the cheapest Apple Watch 8 deal of all time. Walmart offers the same price.

Furniture

Patio Umbrella sale: deals from $55 @ Wayfair

Keep cool all summer long with a patio umbrella. Wayfair has multiple brands and styles on sale. The umbrellas can protect against water, UV rays, and more. For more deals from Wayfair, take a look at our Wayfair coupons page.

Costway Bistro Patio Garden Set: was $142 now $119 @ Walmart

This 3-piece outdoor furniture set includes two folding chairs and a glass table. The round table features a tempered glass top, whereas the chairs are foldable and feature built-in arm rests. The set can be used indoors or outdoors.

FlexiSpot EP4 Standing Desk: was $399 now $359 @ Amazon

The FlexiSpot EP4 Electric Standing Desk is the perfect addition to any home office. Its dual motors feature three different height stages and it also has built-in USB charging ports. It comes in various sizes and all sizes are on sale via the on-page coupon. The 48" x 24" model costs $359 via the $40 on-page digital coupon

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table with Storage: was $434 now $289 @ Wayfair

If your living room needs a new coffee table, then look no further. This Laguna Coffee Table is currently 61% off and features an attractive distressed wood finish. It's made from pine and measures 18 x 48 x 24 inches. There's a useful lower shelf for storage too.

Vacuums

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $96 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Click the digital, on-page coupon to save $30 during checkout for a final price of $129.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus is a smart robot vac that can empty itself after cleaning your apartment. It automatically doubles its suction power when cleaning carpets and it features laser-based LiDAR navigation to ensure the most efficient cleaning of your home.

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,449 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,449. That's $300 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've ever seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): was $84 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

When is Easter 2023?

Easter Sunday 2023 falls on April 9. However, in terms of sales, we're spotting early Easter sales right now. Generally speaking, Easter deals tend to gravitate toward home and flower deals. Expect to see discounts on flowers, home decor, small appliances, and outdoor furniture. There will be tech deals as well, but the vast majority will be home deals.

Will there be Easter mattress deals this month?

Easter generally isn't a big month for mattress discounts. However, many mattress manufacturers are currently offering spring deals. Companies like Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Nectar are taking up to $500 off select mattresses, bases, and sheet sets. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the latest deals on beds featured in our best mattress guide. Also, expect to see weighted blanket sales, bedding sales, and more.