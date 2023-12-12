Quick! Emma's best hybrid mattress drops to just $329 — get it in time for Christmas

Emma Sleep is behind some of the best mattresses on the market, with memory foam and hybrid beds for different body types and sleep needs. Right now, you can save 55% on the Emma Hybrid Comfort at Emma Sleep, which means maximum savings of $669. This brings the price of a queen size Emma Hybrid Comfort down to just $539. Plus, if you buy now you’ll be sleeping on it by Christmas, thanks to Emma’s impressively fast shipping — all orders are dispatched within one business day.
Unlike Emma’s most popular model, the all-foam Emma Original, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is made up of a combination of coils and foam, which improves overall breathability and ergonomic support. As the latest addition to Emma’s impressive sleep suite, it’s already racked up positive reviews with consumers praising its temperature regulation, comfort levels and impressive lumbar support.
As well as free and fast shipping, the Emma Hybrid Comfort comes with a ten year warranty and an impressive 365 night sleep trial. Although we have seen bigger discounts from Emma in recent weeks (a 60% off Black Friday sale is hard to top), this is still an astonishingly good price on a high-end hybrid. Let’s take a closer look.
Emma Hybrid Comfort
Was: From $599
Now: From $299 at Emma Sleep
Saving: Up to $669
Summary: The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a medium-firm mattress, and is slightly firmer than the Original. This makes it a strong choice for both back and stomach sleepers, who will benefit from the seven-zone pocket springs that adapt to the spine for more support and alignment. We haven’t yet had the chance to review the Emma Hybrid Comfort, but some customer reviews have warned that it’s slightly too firm for side sleepers. If that’s you, you might be better suited to the Emma Original, which, during our Emma Original mattress review, we praised its pressure relieving support across the hips, shoulders and knees while sleeping on the side. However, as with all the best hybrid mattresses, the Emma Hybrid Comfort’s individually wrapped springs promote airflow which improves overall temperature regulation. Hot sleepers will also appreciate its breathable top cover, plus Emma's Airgocell foam to absorb and release excess body heat and moisture. Motion isolation is strong, so you shouldn’t feel any movement from your partner — which is good news for restless sleepers. Shipping is fast, so if you buy now you could be sleeping on it by Christmas.
Price history: This 55% off sale doesn’t quite match Emma’s impressive site-wide Black Friday sale, when we saw prices plummet by 60%. However, this is still an astonishingly good price on a quality high-end hybrid — especially out of a typical sale season.
Benefits: Free shipping | 10 year warranty | 365 night trial