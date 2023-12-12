Quick! Emma's best hybrid mattress drops to just $329 — get it in time for Christmas

Emma Sleep is behind some of the best mattresses on the market, with memory foam and hybrid beds for different body types and sleep needs. Right now, you can save 55% on the Emma Hybrid Comfort at Emma Sleep, which means maximum savings of $669. This brings the price of a queen size Emma Hybrid Comfort down to just $539. Plus, if you buy now you’ll be sleeping on it by Christmas, thanks to Emma’s impressively fast shipping — all orders are dispatched within one business day.

Unlike Emma’s most popular model, the all-foam Emma Original, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is made up of a combination of coils and foam, which improves overall breathability and ergonomic support. As the latest addition to Emma’s impressive sleep suite, it’s already racked up positive reviews with consumers praising its temperature regulation, comfort levels and impressive lumbar support.

As well as free and fast shipping, the Emma Hybrid Comfort comes with a ten year warranty and an impressive 365 night sleep trial. Although we have seen bigger discounts from Emma in recent weeks (a 60% off Black Friday sale is hard to top), this is still an astonishingly good price on a high-end hybrid. Let’s take a closer look.