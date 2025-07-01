13 best early Prime Day laptop deals — MacBooks, Windows and more with up to $2,000 off

Prime Day isn't technically here yet, but Amazon is already offering plenty of price cuts on many of the best laptops you can grab today. And yes, that includes Windows laptops, MacBooks and Chromebooks.

So far, I've seen the recent (and excellent) MacBook Air M4 drop by $150 at Amazon, along with the Microsoft Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X Plus get a $180 discount. There's even a Lenovo IdeaPas 3i Chromebook for just $183 right now.

We're sure to see even steeper discounts on a range of the best laptops closer to the big sales event, but there's still many early Prime Day laptops deals I've spotted that you'll want to keep on your radar right now.

Now, go get some savings!

Windows laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 14: was $749 now $649 at Amazon Now $100 off, the Asus Vivobook 14makes for a fantastic personal laptop, especially at this price. It's Snapdragon X processor ensures, well, snappy performance and long battery life, and its 16GB of RAM and 512GB is enough everyday tasks. Throw in its 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also makes for decent binge-watching.

HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $678 at Amazon Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $999 now $819 at Amazon This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $180 discount makes it all the sweeter.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $2,999 now $899 at Amazon Wait, over $2,000 off this business-focused Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2? Now that's a crazy offer, but Lenovo is known to exaggerate these price cuts, so take this with a pinch of salt. Either way, it's still a low price for this laptop, and we noted in out Lenovo ThinkPad E16 hands-on that it has a lot of strengths. Expect an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB for storage and a sizeable 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) display.

Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon It's hard to beat a MacBook Air, and even harder when the latest M4 model is now down to its lowest price. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we noted that its performance gains are well worth the upgrade, and we're big fans of its sharper camera and lower starting price. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro V 15 (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $1,030 at Amazon Despite its more budget appeal, I was impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when I tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4060 and an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it's sure to handle many of those essential PC games. Oh, and its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display is great for those competitive FPS titles.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,289 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was $1,749 now $1,449 at Amazon As another gaming laptop that can pump out wicked gaming performance in a sleek design, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is now $300 off. You can expect an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All PC games will look buttery smooth on its 14.5-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $183 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.