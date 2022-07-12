Best Prime Day streaming device deals 2022 — Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV 4K

Binge-watching is a breeze with these Prime Day streaming device deals, deliver crystal-clear 4K with Dolby Vision at affordable prices. This is one of the best times to upgrade your streaming set-up, but the deals won't last long. We've found great Roku deals, Fire TV discounts, as well as a rare Apple TV 4K price cut. Unfortunately, not all streaming devices will likely get Prime Day sales (we're looking at you, Chromecast With Google TV).

We expect a ton of Prime Day deals in the streaming category, and some of these discounts are knocking down the best streaming devices to their lowest price ever.

Best Prime Day streaming device deals

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best streaming device overall is at its lowest price ever right now. Roku's easy-to-use interface, Dolby Vision support and a long-range Wi-Fi receiver makes this purchase a no-brainer.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A major upgrade over the Roku Premiere, the Roku Express 4K Plus is the cheapest 4K device right now with this sale at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $16 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you have an older set, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $11 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price ever! This Prime exclusive deal is slashing 60 percent off the Fire TV Stick Lite. The 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, though it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a super cheap streaming device.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $60 off, it's at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $109 (opens in new tab)

If you live in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rare deals like this are. With $70 off, the pretty-pricey new Apple TV 4K (32GB) is surprising to see, so act fast on this Prime Day streaming device deal.

The best Prime Day streaming TV deals

Many smart TVs run on the Roku OS or Fire TV interface or have a Google Chromecast built into the set. Check out some of the best streaming television Prime Day deals that are available right now.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. We love this deal because you get 4K resolution — instead of 1080p — for under $200.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an inexpensive 4K TV, you'll be well served by Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs. Not only is it $170 off, but it's also at its lowest price ever. It packs HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

(opens in new tab) TCL 43" 4K TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TCL 4-Series TV is powered by Android, which makes streaming a breeze thanks to its built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. You also get HDR10/HLG support and three HDMI ports. Sure, there are less expensive 43-inch 4K TVs, but if you want the benefits of an Android-powered TV, this model is just $10 shy of its all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Omni Series 75" 4K TV: was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 75-inch model is the most noteworthy at just $749. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.

(opens in new tab) TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $895 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Prime Day TV deals if you're looking to get the most for your money.

Which Prime Day streaming device deals are worth it?

Prime Day is one of the best times to find streaming device deals on Roku and Fire TV. Both are offering reduced prices on their products, some of which are on our list of the best streaming devices.

In fact, our top choice, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for Prime Day. It's our favorite device for two reasons. The first is that Roku is the best platform. It easy to use, simple and not crammed with ads. All of the best streaming services are in the Roku Channel Store. Secondly, it has Dolby Vision, so your favorite streaming shows will have the right color balance and contrast (provided your TV supports it, too).

While Fire TV devices aren't our personal recommendations to friends and family, they work well and are very affordable. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you can get 4K streaming for under $35.

Several TG staffers are loyal to the Apple TV 4K, which is more expensive but features powerful performance and the most elegant navigation. It's rarely discounted (and when it is, not by much), so jump on any deal you see.

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon