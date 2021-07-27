Our favorite AirPods Pro alternative is now $89 at Amazon

Wireless earbuds are a must for students heading back to school. However, not everyone can afford to drop $250 on a pair of AirPods Pro. Fortunately, our favorite AirPods Pro alternative is now on sale as part of Amazon's back to school sales.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Echo Buds 2 on sale for $89.99. That's $30 off and the second-best price we've seen for these buds. (They hit $79 on Prime Day). The wireless earbuds are small, light, and sweat-resistant. Plus, they're equipped with Alexa, so, you can ask Amazon's voice assistant to play songs while you're on the go.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Black): was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99, which is their second-lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

In our Amazon Echo Buds 2 review, we lauded the updated model, which has more features and improved battery power than the previous generation. And at $89, the price is very nice — it's a fantastic bargain for anyone who uses Amazon’s ecosystem or just wants inexpensive, high-performing wireless earbuds.

The Alexa integration is amazing, giving you hundreds of Alexa skills at the tip of your tongue. A sleeker, smaller design makes the Echo Buds 2 much more stylish and unobtrusive. They come with an IPX4 rating to withstand splashes, sweat, and light rain. Amazon includes multiple tips and wings to accommodate different ear shapes, so the Echo Buds 2 are comfortable and pleasant to wear.

For all those features at such an affordable price, the Echo Buds 2 deserve their slot in our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds.