Memorial Day sale: Apple Watch 7 just crashed to epic low price

Memorial Day sales are in full swing and we've come across a killer deal for the Apple Watch 7 that you don't want to miss.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $329 (opens in new tab). That's $70 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen. It's also just $20 shy of it's all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. It's now on sale for $329, which is just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Cupertino's latest addition to its smartwatch library and is one of the wearable highlights of 2021, rivaling some of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to its predecessors, it boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. Overall, the Series 7 makes a perfect choice for both newbies and pros alike.

It also has a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch model, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's best deals.