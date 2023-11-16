Massive Best Buy Black Friday sale live — here’s my favorite 21 deals

Best Buy are cleaning up with their selection of Black Friday deals. This retailer is offering some truly incredible deals right now, and there are opportunities to save on pretty much anything you're looking to buy.

Make sure not to miss the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $549 at Best Buy. It's the cheapest OLED TV deal I've ever seen.

You can also score up to $830 off the iPhone 15 via trade-in. It's one of the best phones you can buy thanks to its excellent cameras and speedy A16 Bionic chip. Or, get the incredibly cheap Samsung Galaxy A53 for $24 with activation at Best Buy. The A53 is last year's model in Samsung's A-series of smartphones, but it's still a great phone today with a 120Hz display, decent performance and battery life that lasts up to 10 hours.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling for my top picks.

Black Friday Best Buy deals — Top deals now

TVs

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen.

Streaming

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

If you're on a bit of a budget but need to give your 4K TV a smart upgrade, getting the Roku Express 4K+ is a solid option. We still prefer the Streaming Stick 4K, but in our Roku Express 4K Plus review we still gave it 4 out of 5 stars and found it overall impressive.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Keurig K-Mini: was $129 now $69 @ Best Buy

This compact capsule machine measures just 12.1 x 11.3 x 4.5 inches, and yet it still made our list of the best Keurig coffee makers . It’s affordable, lightweight and can add a splash of personality to any kitchen thanks to the several colorways. It offers low energy consumption as well, measuring just 110 kWh on test. Here’s our Keurig K-Mini review for more info.

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

This Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, convection oven and toaster. It's also perfect for small kitchens with its small countertop footprint and an array of functions.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

You wouldn’t expect to see a Samsung vacuum for sub-$200, but here it is! The Jet 60 features a slim and streamlined design, ideal for pet hair removal with its Mini Motorized tool attachment. It also comes with a Combination and Crevice Tool, making it handy for tight spaces. What sets this vacuum apart is its removable battery — by buying more than one battery, you won’t need to worry about running out of charge ever again.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum: was $449 now $379 @ Best Buy

Fed up with emptying the vacuum canister after each run? The Shark Detect Pro will empty itself when docked via the base, which holds up to 30 days of dust and debris. This vacuum will also increase its power automatically when it detects dirt or edges, as well as carpeted surfaces. It will also detect dark spaces and illuminate the area. When less power is required, the ECO setting helps save battery life, but with up to 60 minutes of runtime, you don’t need to worry about it running flat anytime soon.

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

Now’s your chance to get a Dyson vacuum at a fraction of its usual cost. The V11 Extra comes with three cleaning modes, so you can increase power where needed, and an LED display, which shows the remaining battery life as well as displays maintenance tips. It will last for up to 60 minutes on one charge and comes with 9 accessories, including a Hair Screw Tool, Mattress Tool, Crevice Tool and Extension Hose.

Price check: $546 @ Amazon

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A53: was $449 now $24 @ Best Buy

Sure, it's a slightly older model, but the Samsung Galaxy A53 is still a top-notch budget phone contender thanks to its intelligent camera, Super AMOLED display, and long lasting battery. It's also accompanied with a premium design.

Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $99 @ Best Buy

Why spend thousands when the Pixel 6a can be fetched for under $100. It's a mid-range phone packed with strong features like its excellent dual cameras, Pixel software features, and a premium design. However, note that a newer model, the Google Pixel 7a is available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Armed with quadruple cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super AMOLED, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the best phones today. Best Buy's $700 discount off the original price makes this phone even more appealing. However, note that a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available.

iPhone 14: up to $400 off with trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $350 off the iPhone 14 when you trade-in an older phone. Plus, you can save $50 off the iPhone 14 with qualified activation. It's no longer Apple's flagship phone, but the iPhone 14 is a great budget alternative to the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Gaming

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal extra if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

Free Switch Online membership! It's not a major dollar-off discount, but we're still fans of this Nintendo Switch bundle deal from Best Buy. It includes the Switch console, Mario Kart 8 (full game download), and a three-month Switch Online membership. Nintendo's membership adds worldwide multiplayer to titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Smash Bros Ultimate, as well as access to a growing library of retro classics from the NES and SNES days. It's usually $19.99/year or $7.99 for three months, so this is a great way of trying before you buy.