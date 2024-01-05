Leesa's best-selling hybrid mattress drops to all-time low price — and it comes with free pillows

Leesa is ringing in 2024 with a mattress sale that's yielding better-than-Black Friday prices. Right now you can save up to $700 on select hybrid and foam beds at Leesa when you apply the coupon code NEWYEAR25. That means you can get a queen size Leesa Sapira for $1,499 (was $1,999). You'll also get two free pillows (worth up to $120) with your purchase.
The Leesa Sapira holds a spot in our best mattress guide thanks to its exceptional motion isolation, so we'd recommend it for couples and families who share a bed with their kids and pets. It consists of six layers, including a soft, zipped cover, comfort foam, and a layer of individually wrapped springs for support and to aid with overall pressure relief.
The Leesa promo code cuts 25% off and works on other mattresses including the budget Leesa Studio memory foam mattress (from $411.75 after savings) and the top-tier Leesa Legend (from $1,099 after savingss). As always, you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Your purchase will also benefit others since Leesa donates a mattress to a family in need for every 10 sold. If you can't stand to wait until Presidents' Day mattress sales roll around, shop this Leesa offer today.
Sapira Hybrid mattress by Leesa
Was: from $1,349
Now: from $1,011 at Leesa
Saving: up to $695
Summary: The Sapira Hybrid is one of Leesa’s best hybrid mattresses, made from premium materials and assembled in America. In our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review we rated it as a medium to medium-firm mattress and think it's suitable for lightweight side sleepers. It also performed exceptionally well when testing for motion isolation, which will appeal to restless sleepers (or those just sharing a bed with one). However, temperature regulation and edge support were merely satisfactory, so consider upgrading to the Chill model at up to $200 more. The Leesa Sapira hybrid is a premium product sitting in the premium price category, where it faces fierce competition from other premium hybrid mattresses, including the Saatva Classic, which consistently tops our best mattress roundup. (Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to read why we rate it as the best hybrid mattress in the world right now.)
Price history: The 25% off coupon stacks with existing discounts of up to $400 off, which brings the price of a queen Leesa Sapira from $1,999 to $1,499. That's $200 less than we saw during Black Friday and the lowest we've tracked in recent memory. The two free pillows are valued at $120, which means you can save as much as $695 if you go for the largest size.
Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping