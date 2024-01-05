Leesa's best-selling hybrid mattress drops to all-time low price — and it comes with free pillows

Leesa is ringing in 2024 with a mattress sale that's yielding better-than-Black Friday prices. Right now you can save up to $700 on select hybrid and foam beds at Leesa when you apply the coupon code NEWYEAR25. That means you can get a queen size Leesa Sapira for $1,499 (was $1,999). You'll also get two free pillows (worth up to $120) with your purchase.

The Leesa Sapira holds a spot in our best mattress guide thanks to its exceptional motion isolation, so we'd recommend it for couples and families who share a bed with their kids and pets. It consists of six layers, including a soft, zipped cover, comfort foam, and a layer of individually wrapped springs for support and to aid with overall pressure relief.

The Leesa promo code cuts 25% off and works on other mattresses including the budget Leesa Studio memory foam mattress (from $411.75 after savings) and the top-tier Leesa Legend (from $1,099 after savingss). As always, you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Your purchase will also benefit others since Leesa donates a mattress to a family in need for every 10 sold. If you can't stand to wait until Presidents' Day mattress sales roll around, shop this Leesa offer today.