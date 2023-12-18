Leesa Sleep's best hybrid mattress is now $400 off and it comes with two free pillows

Leesa Sapira Hybrid at Leesa Sleep

Was: From $1,349

Now: From $1,199 at Leesa Sleep

Summary: The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is a great choice for any type of sleeper. It has six layers starting with a soft, zipped cover and high airflow foam to keep hot sleepers feeling cool and comfortable. It also has two premium foam layers that allow for easy movement whilst providing the type of pressure relief that side sleepers will love. There’s then a layer of over 1,000 individually wrapped springs for additional airflow and exceptional edge support. Finished off by a base layer for extra stability. Couples will love this mattress as our tester found it had amazing motion isolation when sleeping on it for our Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review. Whilst this is a good mattress for a range of people, stomach sleepers and heavier sleepers may find it a little too soft and will probably feel like they're sink too far into the mattress to get comfortable. You'll get 100 nights to trial the Leesa Sapira Hybrid for yourself, which is nearly triple the 30-night minimum that it takes the average body to get used to a new mattress.

Price history: There are always deals to be had at Leesa Sleep so you’ll never need to pay full MSRP. The Leesa Sapira is great value for the money, and the current sale means you can get up to $400 off plus you'll receive two free pillows with your order. A queen size Sapira Hybrid now costs $1,699 (was $1,999), which puts it in the same pricing realm as our best hybrid mattress of the year, the Saatva Classic (see our Saatva Classic mattress review for more). This sale mirrors what we saw during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday which is typically when we see the biggest discounts from brands, so if you’ve been thinking of getting this mattress, we don’t think you’ll see it any cheaper so it’s best to get your order in before the deal ends.

Benefits: 100 trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping