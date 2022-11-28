I test mattresses for a living and I'd buy these three on Cyber Monday

As a veteran deals writer turned professional mattress reviewer, I've become highly acquainted with some of the best mattresses on the market, along with the types of promotions mattress brands tend to run year-round. Mattress sales aren't created equal, however – the very best offers generally take place during this time of year.

Cyber Monday mattress deals are picking up where Black Friday left off, so there are still lots of discounts ongoing. Below are three mattresses I'd personally buy today and can therefore confidently recommend to you too. While the strength of their discounts played a large role in my final decisions, I also considered what each mattress offers in regard to overall value, build quality and brand reputation. That's in addition to our past experiences when testing them.

If none of our recommendations fit your specific criteria, then we have provided a list of other top Cyber Monday deals to check out. And if you're new to online mattress shopping, we have a few expert shopping tips to share below, too.

The Top 3 mattresses to buy this Cyber Monday

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

The flagship Nectar mattress continues to offer the best value for money. Not only is it cheap (often undercutting mid-range rivals Purple and Casper), but it's also one of the most supportive mattresses we've ever slept on. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, our testers praised Nectar's perfect balance of firmness and softness, with cushioned support around the shoulders, hips and back.

Nectar has been running a consistent 33% off sitewide flash sale throughout November, and that's continuing into Cyber Monday. You can bring home a queen-sized Nectar Memory Foam mattress for just $669 (was $999). That's $130 below the sale price we saw last Cyber Monday, but that previous deal included up to $499 in free bedding. Nectar doesn't offer any freebies this time around, but you'll have more than enough money left over to spend on bedding sales if you so wish.

Another reason why we consider the Nectar to be the best mattress for under $1,000 is that it comes with a 1-year trial, free delivery and returns, and a lifetime warranty. Such perks should ease your mind if you're wary of buying a bed online, as you'll have a whole year to decide if you like it – and you won't have to pay a cent if you don't.

Consider the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress if: you like the soft, cushiony sink-in feeling of memory foam, but don't want to spend a lot of money.

2. Saatva Classic mattress

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Saatva Classic hybrid brings hotel-quality comfort to your home at a price that won't decimate your bank account. It's not affordable in the way that the Nectar is, but when put into context with other handcrafted luxury mattresses, it's competitively priced, especially versus more expensive in-store models. It's durable, too – we slept on a Saatva Classic mattress for over a year and still found it as supportive and comfortable as we did the first night we tried it. We share all of the details in our Saatva Classic mattress review. (It also comes with a lifetime warranty.)

We have an exclusive discount that knocks $400 off Saatva mattresses of $1,000 or more (opens in new tab). That's the largest dollar-off coupon we've seen from Saatva all year as it applies to a broad range of beds, including the Classic. After discount, a queen-size Saatva Classic mattress is now $1,395 (was $1,795), which is one of the lowest prices we've seen for it in the past year. Note that a twin Saatva Classic is priced below $1,000 so you'll want to click this link (opens in new tab) to see it on sale for $710 (was $935).

You can customize your Saatva Classic mattress with three firmness options plus two height choices. Saatva has earned a seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations for its lumbar zone technology, and we think it's the best mattress for back pain. To further that benefit, free white glove delivery is standard with all orders so you won't have to worry about setting this over 100lb. mattress on your bed. You'll also get a full year to try it at home, but you'll be on the hook for a $99 returns fee if it doesn't work out.

Consider the Saatva Classic if: you want a more buoyant bed that has some bounce – particularly if you're a stomach sleeper and/or have a heavier body weight and need something firm.

3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

If the Saatva above is out of your price range, the DreamCloud is an excellent alternative. This luxury hybrid is solidly-built and capable of comfortably supporting heavyweight sleepers. We note in our DreamCloud mattress review that it excels at pressure relief (especially along the hips and spine) and keeping night sweats at bay. The DreamCloud doesn't transfer a lot of motion, either, which makes it a great choice for couples who don't want to be bothered by their partner's movements.

Much like its stablemate Nectar, DreamCloud has been hosting a consistent flash sale throughout the month, and it's rolling into Cyber Monday. The DreamCloud mattress is 25% off, dropping the price of a queen to $899 (was $1,199). Adding to an already incredible value, DreamCloud includes sheets, a mattress protector and up to two cooling pillows for free with purchase – an additional savings of up to $599.

You'll have a year to try the DreamCloud mattress at home, with free returns plus a full refund if you're not satisfied. Keep it and your purchase will be backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Combined with the free bedding and an exceptionally low price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value for a luxury mattress anywhere else.

Consider the DreamCloud: you're on the heavier side and need a supportive bed that'll gently cradle your joints – or if you like a firmer bed in general.

Cyber Monday mattress shopping: quick tips

Before you venture into the wild world of Cyber Monday mattress shopping, prepare yourself ahead of time to ensure you're purchasing the best bed for your sleep needs – and one that's within your budget.

Whether you're new to buying a mattress online or need a refresher, here are a few expert shopping tips to keep in mind...

Know what you want: the only thing that's more important than saving money is purchasing a mattress that's the correct fit for your body type and sleep style

the only thing that's more important than saving money is purchasing a mattress that's the correct fit for your body type and sleep style Look for a clear before and after price: along with checking the price history of the mattress, this is helpful in determining whether or not you're getting a true deal

along with checking the price history of the mattress, this is helpful in determining whether or not you're getting a true deal Don't buy without a trial period: it takes about 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress so look for a mattress that includes a chance to test drive it

it takes about 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress so look for a mattress that includes a chance to test drive it Check user reviews: get a sense of how a mattress fares across various builds and sleep preferences; many top brands boast tens of thousands of customer reviews