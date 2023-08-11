Huge Best Buy anniversary sale — here's my top 15 deals

Best Buy is one of my go-to retailers for discounts. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to find the best bargains for our readers, and I've found that Best Buy tends to offer great discounts. That's not to say all of their deals are epic, but on a day-to-day basis I tend to keep my eye on their sales.

Today Best Buy launched a massive three-day anniversary sale. Weekend sales are common at Best Buy, but this sale is beating even their last weekend sale with price lows on devices we've named Editor's Choice or best picks.

Before you get too excited, it's worth mentioning that Labor Day sales will start later this month and Labor Day tends to bring about epic deals from not just Best Buy, but multiple retailers. However, if you can't wait — or if you're back to school shopping — then I'm rounding up my favorite Best Buy Anniversary Sale discounts below.

Remember, Best Buy recently updated its My Best Buy membership tiers. If you're not a member, the free tier scores you free shipping and is a no-brainer to join if you're going to make a purchase. Also, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes as these could save you even more money.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy Anniversary Sale — Editor Picks

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

Sony's DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market. It features immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever in multiple colors.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $204 now $79 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. It's recently become an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's one of the best PS5 internal SSDs you can buy and now at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

With excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these wireless earbuds are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $189 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync/FreeSync compatibility. The 1080p monitor also has DisplayPort and HDMI ports as well as an IPS panel.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's a good deal, but it hit $279 on Prime Day, and the Apple Watch 9 may be right around the corner.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $499 now $439 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review , we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale at its lowest price ever.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

PS5: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The PS5 is one of the most popular gaming devices on the market. It sports a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive, a lightning-quick custom SSD, and an innovative DualSense controller. It's fully adapted for cutting-edge gaming. In our PS5 review, we said it's an essential console for all gamers. Rarely on sale, you can now get the standalone console for $50 off.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Looking for a 2-in-1 for school? This is one of the best on the market and a less expensive cousin to the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees. It also has a Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This 2023 laptop is the perfect companion for the classroom.

TCL 85" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. The 85-inch model is a whopping $400 off today.