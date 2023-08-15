Epic summer TV sale at Best Buy — OLED TVs from $699

I bought my first OLED TV last year and since then I haven't stopped singing its praises. It's one of the best tech purchases I've made and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend thousands to score a killer TV.

Right now Best Buy has a mega OLED TV sale with prices from $699. These aren't the cheapest price I've seen (OLED TVs hit $569 last year), but it's still one of the best OLED TV deals I've spotted this summer. What's more, many of today's mid-tier models offer impressive performance for the price. So I've rounded up three OLED TV deals that are currently selling for less than $999.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Note that it's sold for $599 on major retail holidays, but even at $699 it's a steal (and bound to sell out). The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive, so you won't find this price anywhere else.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, you get easy access to all the streaming services you could need. I purchased the 65-inch in November and it's been one of the best purchases I've ever made. Note that Amazon and Walmart are either sold out or selling used models of this TV.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | sold out @ Walmart