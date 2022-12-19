Holy cow! The epic $569 LG OLED TV deal is back right now

Want an awesome TV to enjoy Christmas movies over the holidays this year? This is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen, so it's the perfect time to upgrade to OLED.

The 48-inch LG A2 OLED is $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. That's $730 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for any OLED TV. This entry-level LG OLED TV gets you incredible OLED visuals without spending a fortune. It's one of the best OLED TV deals ever.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers over a billion colors, perfect blacks, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

The LG A2 OLED is the entry-level OLED TV in LG's product lineup. In our LG A2 OLED review, we found the TV delivered excellent picture quality. However, LG did make some sacrifices to keep the price of this TV so low.

The TV offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. LG's 4K UHD upscaling looks fantastic, and there is support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Viewing angles are great, too, so you can rest assured that no matter where you sit, you'll have a brilliant view.

The brightness on this panel isn't the best. The LG A2 OLED couldn't keep up with some of our best OLED TVs. It's not a total dealbreaker: bright, colorful films like Top Gun: Maverick or Encanto will look fantastic, but you might be left struggling to make out details a dark film like The Batman. If you're looking for brightest OLED TV, the LG G2 OLED is our pick, but it starts at a much higher price of $2,199 for a 55-inch model.

Additionally, the LG A2 OLED isn't the best TV for next-gen gamers. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and no HDMI 2.1 support, this TV could leave you behind if you're a competitive racing or FPS gamer. On the plus side, lag time is very low, and you get access to LG's excellent Game Optimizer menu.

This is the cheapest OLED TV deal ever, so it's a no-brainer for anyone dipping their toes into OLED. If you're looking for something more premium, this 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is $500 off right now.