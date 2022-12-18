This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is $500 off in epic last-minute deal

If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, don't worry. There are still plenty of TV deals to be found. In fact, this brand-new Samsung OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever in a great last-minute holiday deal.

Right now the Samsung 65-inch S95B QD-OLED is on sale for $1,799 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a huge $650 off its usual price. This is a 2022 TV, so you're getting all the latest tech.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" S95B OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now at its lowest price ever. This TV delivers best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. It's a fantastic set for gaming, too.

As you'll see in our Samsung S95B OLED review, you're getting a premium Samsung OLED TV with incredible picture quality, great sound and a sleek design. There's even a solar-powered remote included, which is appropriate for an OLED TV you can actually use in a sunny room.

The most common complaint that keeps popping up with OLED TVs is their lower brightness compared to LED panels. Samsung have tried to remedy the issue by combining their quantum dot and OLED technology together to create QD-OLED.

This crossover turned out to be a success, and has earned the Samsung S95B OLED a spot on our list of the best TVs and the best OLED TVs as well.

We won't call the S95B perfect. While it's awesome to have such a bright OLED TV, we noticed in our that the black levels on the S95B aren't as deep as some of the TV's competitors.

The Samsung S95B OLED is a great TV for gamers, too. It has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Lag time is also miniscule, so you won't be left behind on any of the action, whether you're playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X (opens in new tab).

