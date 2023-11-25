Epic Cyber Monday streaming deal — get Disney Plus + Hulu for just $2.99 a month

Cyber Monday streaming deals are a great way to save a ton on the best streaming services. And this Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal is the best Cyber Monday streaming deal we've seen out there.

Right now through the end of Cyber Monday, you can get Disney Plus (w/ads) and Hulu (w/ads) plan for just $2.99 per month for an entire year. That's 12 months of two of the best streaming services out there for less than $36. Considering how streaming services have been hiking up prices in recent months, getting a bargain like this is a massive win and shouldn't be passed up.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's savings of nearly $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still the best Cyber Monday streaming deal we've seen so far. Deal ends November 28.

Both Disney Plus and Hulu make the cut as some of our favorite streaming services and are must-haves unless your streaming budget is really tight. Thankfully with this deal, you'll probably be able to make room for both.

And that's great because these two streamers give you a ton of content for your money. Disney Plus — of course — gives you access to all the Star Wars movies and all the Marvel movies. You also get new shows from both franchises like Ahsoka and Loki.

Hulu then adds a ton of excellent TV shows like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. I've even compiled a list of the five TV shows that make Hulu worth subscribing to while this deal is active in case you still need convincing.

If you really don't want Disney Plus, you can skip it and get a year of Hulu (w/ads) for just 99 cents per month but I personally recommend going for the bundle. Hulu is great on its own but the ability to add the Marvel and Star Wars content libraries is worth the two extra dollars a month, even if some of the recent shows and movies haven't lived up to their franchises' usual standards.

Don't forget to check out all the latest and greatest Cyber Monday deals if you need something beyond streaming services. From TV deals to massage guns, we've got you covered.