Only Murders in the Building season 4: Everything we know so far

Listen up, gumshoes, it's time to start the investigation for Only Murders in the Building season season 4 now that season 3 has concluded.

The Hulu series, which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez as three true crime-obsessed amateur sleuths in an Upper West side apartment building, first premiered in 2021 and quickly racked up critical acclaim for its comedic slant on crime fiction and those who can't get enough of it. It's also been nominated for everything from a Golden Globe to a Primetime Emmy. It's safe to say people can't get enough of this murder-ific series, so it comes as absolutely no surprise that it's already been greenlit for a fourth season.

The show just wrapped up its biggest mystery yet in season 3 when it answered the million-dollar question: who killed Ben Glenroy? Now, it's time to look ahead to Only Murders in the Building season 4 to see what's in the cards for our crime-loving, mystery-solving trio. We may not have all the details just yet, but here's everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Though this hit whodunit has already been greenlit for its fourth season, there's no specific date for when it'll hit Hulu just yet. As the renewal announcement just dropped on Oct. 4, it's a bit early to tell when we'll be joining back up with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

The first season began airing on Hulu on August 31, 2021. From there, it continued being added weekly to the platform through October 19, 2021.

The second season aired at a similar time the following year, though it was a bit earlier in the summer, starting on June 28, 2022, and running through August 23, 2022.

The third season kept up the beginning of fall date trend with a premiere on August 8, 2023, with the final episode of season 3 debuting on October 3, the same day the renewal came through.

It stands to reason that, if the writers have been able to resume work following the resolution of the WGA writers' strike that took place over the last few months, Only Murders in the Building season 4 could be on track for a debut in 2024.

While there's been nothing specific announced just yet — it's so early in the game, you see — if the show follows the same schedule, you'll likely be in the hot seat trying to solve mysteries on your own in late August or early fall of next year.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 cast

Hulu has not come out and directly confirmed who all will be staying and/or returning in season 4 — that will likely come much later. We do know that Paul Rudd (RIP, Ben!), Jane Lynch, Linda Emond, and Wesley Taylor won't be returning, however This is who we can likely expect to see when the show does return.

Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a Broadway director

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, an artist

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, Charles' stunt double

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams, a police officer

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, a resident of the Arconia

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver's son

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, a podcast host

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, a resident of the Arconia

Jason Veasey as Jonathan Bridgecroft, a resident of the Arconia

Only Murders in the Building season 4 plot and season 3 ending explained

After season 3's ending, fans finally know who killed Ben Glenroy, and it might come as a shocker to some. We've got the actual rundown of what happened for you here, though obviously, be advised that there are plenty of spoilers — if you don't want to know who killed Ben, avert your eyes!

Here's one important piece of information that might change the way you view what took place: Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor) did have a hand in Ben's death. They didn't work together, though, and the reason why might come as a surprise!

In the episode "Thirty," Mabel, Charles, and Oliver found a cookie that had been spiked with rat poison. Donna was revealed as the culprit. She wanted to protect her son Cliff's reputation and their show from a terrible review by critic Maxine (Noma Dumezweni) who criticized Ben's performance.

Donna poisoned the cookie and intentionally left it for Ben, hoping to incapacitate him. She claims, however, that she wasn't interested in killing him.

However, Ben's death didn't actually happen at the theater -- instead, it took place at the Arconia. After he got a mysterious phone call (later revealed to be from his doctor since he ate a poison cookie), Ben confronts Cliff. In a heated exchange, Cliff acts in a moment of impassioned rage and accidentally pushes Ben down an elevator shaft, leading to his tragic death.

After the trio solved the case and Cliff was carted off to be arrested, the entire cast of Oliver's play got together to celebrate. Charles' stunt double Sazz left the party to get a bottle of wine from his apartment. When she arrived, she was seemingly killed. Whether the true target was Sazz or Charles (or somebody else) remains unknown. Time for the trio to get solving!