10 best massage guns on sale right now this Black Friday

During the Black Friday sales, we've seen the best massage gun deals surge and you can now pick up best selling models from brands like Theragun and Renpho for up to 75% less. For example, the Toloco massage gun was $259 now on sale for $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which saves you a cool $190 on the original retail price. And the Sonic handheld massage gun was $299 now on sale for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We've tried and tested some of the best massage guns on the market, so make sure to check out our full round-up if you're on the fence with regards to which brand to buy. Below are the top 10 best massage guns on sale right now, and some of our tested brands feature here.

Should you buy a massage gun during Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we've seen some of the lowest prices on massage guns, and we expect this to continue throughout the weekend.

Hugely popular brands like Theragun, Hyperice and Renpho are all offering substantial discounts and our Black Friday hubs are updated daily for you to find our top picks.

Top 6 massage gun deals during Black Friday

The 10 best massage gun deals in the Black Friday sale:

DDVWU massage gun: was $249 now $62 @ Amazon

This Black Friday deal is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Remember to check the 5% off coupon at check out to reduce the price. Price for non-members is $94 with a 5% coupon applied. The super quiet DDVWU massage gun includes 12 massage heads and an impressive 7 speed settings, complete with 15 hours of battery life.

Renpho massage gun : was $249 now $69 @ Amazon

The Renpho massage gun sees a price drop of 72% during Black Friday. This deep tissue percussion muscle massager gun is suitable for athletes and casual gym-goers. Ultra-compact, quiet and equipped with superior battery life, the Renpho is perfect for on-the-go. Complete with 5 attachment heads and 5 speeds from 1800 to 3200rpm.

Toloco massage gun: was $259 now $69 @ Amazon

Feeling sore after a strenuous workout? The Toloco Massage Gun is designed to relive muscle fatigue and pain. Plus, it can help with blood circulation and prevent lactic acid build up. It's fully cordless, offers 20 different speed levels and is lightweight for easy transportation and storage. Make sure to check the extra $30 off coupon in order to receive the full discount.

Theragun Prime massage gun: was $299 now $198 @ Amazon

The Theragun Prime is a premium massage gun from leading tech brand Theragun, and now you can pick up a 34% discount during Black Friday. Theragun even made it into our best massage guns (opens in new tab) line-up. This massage gun comes with 5 heads and 5 speed settings, and offers Bluetooth enabled muscle therapy. This model has 16mm extension reach, offering 60% deeper penetration.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 : was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Get 25% off the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 this Black Friday. Hyperice is one of our favorite brands, making it into our best massage guns line-up. This model weighs just 1.5lbs and has 3 speeds and a brushless high-torque 40W motor. It fits in the palm of your hand or your handbag for travel-friendly massages wherever you go.

Sonic handheld massage gun: was $299 now $79 @ Amazon

The Sonic handheld massage gun is a pocket rocket and you can now save over $200 during Black Friday. This massage gun delivers a deep and powerful massage using 8 massage heads and 5 speed settings. The front LED panel features the on/off switch and 16.8V charging port and the super quiet brushless motor makes on-the-go massage a breeze.

Lairlux massage gun: was $89 now $37 @ Amazon

The Lairlux massage gun has dropped by over $50 this Black Friday. Remember to apply the $30 coupon to access the full discount. This hugely popular massage gun has a whopping 20 speed settings and 6 massage heads, complete with an anti-slip easy grip lightweight design and brushless motor. It's perfect to travel with and only takes 2 hours to recharge.

Sportneer massage gun: was $159 now $54 @ Amazon

The Sportneer massage gun is now 66% cheaper this Black Friday, exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime member? You can still access $30 off. This massage gun has 6 heads and 5 speed settings. Its lightweight design (1.7lbs) makes it the perfect travel companion, and it also packs 6 hours battery life.

Darkiron muscle massage gun: was $249 now $49 @ Amazon

Save a staggering $200 during Black Friday on the Darkiron muscle massage gun. Remember to check the $30 coupon for the full discount at checkout. 10 massage heads and 5 speed settings provide a satisfying full-body massage and the brushless motor registers at just 45dB for a super quiet massage experience. This model comes complete with a handy carrycase.

Aerlang massage gun: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The Aerlang massage gun has 20 speed settings ranging between 1600-2600 rpm and 6 massage heads, and now you can save $40 for a limited time. This deep tissue massage gun has a brushless high torque motor that delivers deep and powerful high-penetration, working to 50dB. Alongside delivering super silent massages, this model features a high definition LCD touch screen, so you can check and adjust your settings at any time. Available for $38 for non-members.

If these deals weren't for you, check back on this page for new deals as they drop. You can also check out our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog for up to date deals and discounts across a range of products. But move fast, as we don't expect these discounts to last.