How to watch Ahsoka online right now: Disney Plus release date and time

One of Star Wars' favorite characters returns when we watch Ahsoka online this week on Disney Plus. The latest Star Wars series follows the critically-beloved Andor and the less-than-stellar third season of The Mandalorian, though the hope is The Mandalorian's recent form is merely a blip for Star Wars TV shows.

Adding fuel to the fire, Disney Plus just moved up the premiere — an unlikely strategy if the series was internally struggling. And it's a two-episode debut, so there will be plenty to judge once credits roll at the end of episode 2.

Ahsoka Disney Plus release date and time Ahsoka episode 1 and 2 premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Aug. 23) / 11 a.m. AEST (Aug. 23) on Disney Plus.

• Episode 1 has a runtime of 54 minutes

• Episode 2 has a runtime of 42 minutes

Ahsoka's eight-episode run will add to the greater universe that Dave Filoni has helped build within Star Wars. That means the return of characters and storylines from The Clone Wars, Star War Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett and even The Mandalorian. And while you shouldn't expect Mando to appear in Ahsoka — or at least, not in season 1 — there will definitely be some familiar faces for the biggest Star Wars fans.

Need a quick refresher on who Ahsoka is and why she's getting her own show? Check out our primer on what you need to know before Ahsoka premieres on Disney Plus. Ahsoka's comes with a pretty rich backstory and it's worth exploring it more before tuning into episode 1.

With that said, here's everything you need to know to watch Ahsoka on Disney Plus (one of our top picks for the new shows and movies to watch in August 2023). Check out the trailer below:

Ahoska episode 1 and episode 2's release date is tomorrow (Tuesday, August 22) on Disney Plus.

They will drop at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Aug. 23) / 11 a.m. AEST (Aug. 23).

The next six episodes debut on the following Tuesday nights (Wednesday mornings in U.K. and Australia).

The ad-free Disney Plus price is $10.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Ahsoka internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Ahsoka.

Ahsoka episode schedule

Ahsoka episode 1: Tuesday, August 22

Ahsoka episode 2: Tuesday, August 22

Ahsoka episode 3: Tuesday, August 29

Ahsoka episode 4: Tuesday, September 5

Ahsoka episode 5: Tuesday, September 12

Ahsoka episode 6: Tuesday, September 19

Ahsoka episode 7: Tuesday, September 26

Ahsoka episode 8: Tuesday, October 3