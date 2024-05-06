'The Bear' season 3 release date, cast and everything we know so far

In just two seasons, "The Bear" has quickly established itself as a must-see streaming series and has been praised by critics for its realistic portrayal of the restaurant industry, its intense and fast-paced kitchen atmosphere, and strong character development.

The FX on Hulu series follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop in the wake of his brother's death. Though Carmy's technical skills are undeniable, he finds himself instantly overwhelmed as he has to deal with the shop's financial difficulties, willful staff and his own strained familial relationships.

The series has been an awards season darling, with the second season winning Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globe Awards, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Comedy Series) at the SAG Awards.

If you can't wait for another helping of this series here's everything we know so far about "The Bear" season 3:

The wait is almost over for new episodes of "The Bear" as the much-anticipated third season of the series will be released in June 2024 on Hulu. The exact date will likely be announced in just a few weeks as we move closer to this opening target.

Historically, all episodes of "The Bear" have been released at once, and season 3 will be no different. FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that the plan is still to make all of the new season available at the same time so fans can binge it all immediately.

Is there a trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3 yet?

Though no trailers have been officially released yet for the new season, a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated third season was leaked online following a screening at a Disney shareholder meeting.

The 53-second clip was quickly taken down, but those who were able to grab a quick glance at it before it was removed reported that the video showed a nervous Carmy, with Ted and Neil, in the office of the restaurant as they looked at pictures of well-known food critics on the wall.

'The Bear' season 3 cast

(Image credit: FX)

Currently, there is no confirmed cast list for "The Bear" season 3, but we would expect the following regular cast members to return:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto: A talented chef who struggles to bring his high-end skills to his family's struggling sandwich shop.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu: Sharp and ambitious, Sydney uses her wit and creativity to keep the crew on their toes and Carmy from buckling under pressure.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich: Carmy's cynical cousin Richie is seasoned but often clashes with Carmy due to differing philosophies about how the restaurant should be run.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero: A veteran of the shop, Tina can be cynical at times but tries to hold the team together with her experience and strength.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks: A bit naive at times but very optimistic, Marcus brings positive energy and a willingness to learn to the team.

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto Carmy's sister, Sugar provides emotional support, but also isn't afraid to tell Carmy the truth.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak: A mechanic who helps out with maintenance around the restaurant, Fak is fiercely loyal to the Berzatto family and was friends with Carmy's late brother.

In addition to these series regulars, we may see some returning guest stars in season 3 of "The Bear" including Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mother Donna Berzatto, Sarah Paulson who played Carmy's cousin, Olivia Colman who played Chef Terry, Molly Gordon as Carmy’s former love interest Claire, Jon Bernthal as Carmy’s deceased brother, Mikey, or Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski.

As with the main cast, none of these potential returning guest stars have been confirmed yet, but hopefully, we'll see at least a few familiar faces in season 3.

As far as the crew, "The Bear" showrunner Joanna Calo is back for season 3, and star Ayo Edibiri Is reportedly taking a turn behind the camera this season to direct one of the new episodes, according to Esquire.

'The Bear' season 3 plot

(Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

The first season of "The Bear" ended on a somewhat brutal note, with Carmy deciding to shut down the Original Beef restaurant following several setbacks that the restaurant just couldn't come back from.

However, as The Original Beef died, The Bear was born, and season 2 followed Carmy's attempt to open his new restaurant in just 12 weeks. The final episode of the second season is bittersweet as the friends and family pre-opening night is seemingly a success as the team works together to overcome obstacles and completes their first full service.

However, Carmy is sidelined during this pivotal moment after he finds himself trapped in the restaurant's walk-in freezer. Frustrated and alone, Carmy blames himself for everything that has gone wrong and inadvertently pushes away his potential romantic partner Claire following a devastating monologue. While the rest of the crew finds a sense of accomplishment following the successful service, Carmy is left wrestling with his trauma and the failures in his personal life.

(Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX)

No plot details for season 3 of "The Bear" have been shared just yet, but the fallout from the season 2 finale will certainly be explored as Carmy tries to repair his relationships following the disastrous pre-opening night while also continuing to do everything he can to make sure his new restaurant is a success.

One question that has been at the top of fans' minds regarding "The Bear" is whether feelings might eventually develop between Carmy and Sydney, as the pair have undeniable chemistry. However, star Ayo Edebiri shut down these hopes last year when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, calling the frequent shipping of her character and Carmy' "frustrating" before specifically praising the duo as a platonic pair, saying "I think it’s incredibly cool to have this dynamic onscreen that isn’t romantic, but that feels charged and sexy.”

Season 3 will almost certainly see many changes for Carmy and his crew, but fans shouldn't expect the story to end there, as season 4 of "The Bear" has already been confirmed to be in production, and is likely targeting a 2025 release date.