Epic Black Friday TV deal: This 58-inch 4K Android TV just dropped to $349

Black Friday deals are getting hotter than ever, with retailers discounting TVs of all brands and sizes. 55-inch TVs in particular prove to be most popular, and if you've been planning on getting one, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Hisense 55-inch 55A6G Series 4K Android TV on sale for just $349.99. That takes 22% off the original price, saving you a total of $100, making it one of the best bargains we've seen. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited.

You can now get this awesome 55-inch 4K Android TV for $100 off. Stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more in 4K Ultra-HD glory with Dolby Vision. It comes with Google Assistant already built-in, plus four HDMI and two USB ports.

The Hisense 55A6G easily rivals some of the best TVs available, thanks to its crisp visuals and ultra affordable price tag. And the above deal brought it down to just $349, making it one of the best bargains you'll see during Black Friday.

In addition to deep blacks and high-quality contrast, this 4K Ultra HD TV also features good upscaling capabilities, so even 1080p content will look good. This is also one of Hisense's latest models, having released just earlier this year.

This Smart TV features a 55-inch 4K HD display, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This model also runs on the Android TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that this TV also has Google Assistant already built in, as well as Amazon Alexa compatibility.

What about audio? Well that's covered too, thanks to the surround sound DTS Virtual X technology that delivers an immersive experience. And if you want to connect a compatible soundbar, headphones or other stereo components, the Hisense U8G offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity too, as well as four HDMI slots and two USB ports.

Overall, this deal is an absolute bargain, and at $100 off, it's a steal. Plus, the 55-inch screen will surely fit into most rooms. Hurry, though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long. In case you want to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our Black Friday TV deals page for more TV savings.