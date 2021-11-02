Epic Black Friday TV deal just slashed LG OLED TV to lowest price ever

November is officially here, meaning Black Friday deals are already in full swing, discounting even the priciest of TVs. So if you're on the hunt for epic savings on some of the industry-leading OLED TV sets, now's the time to act.

For a limited time only, Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $896. That's saves you a whopping $303, making it one of the best TV discounts that we've spotted so far. This is also the lowest price on Amazon, so hurry before the stock runs out. Best Buy also has the same model on sale for an almost identical price of $899.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV 48" LG A1 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $303 off the original price. The LG A1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor, a rich 48-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants. View Deal

If you're on the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers epic savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $303 less. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.

