Emma’s best hybrid mattress drops to just $332 in huge 60% off Black Friday sale

Hybrid mattresses are consistently ranked as the best mattresses for most sleepers due to their excellent balance of comfort and support. The downside? It’s usually hard to find a budget-friendly one, but right now Emma Sleep is offering 50% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort , with prices from as little as $369.

Use the code EARLY10 and you can get an extra 10% off your purchase, reducing the cost of Emma's best-selling hybrid in a queen size to just $539 (was $1,199). That's incredible value, plus you get free shipping and a 365-night trial. This is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far this year, and one of the biggest price drops we’ve seen from Emma Sleep in some time.

The Hybrid Comfort as a medium-firm feel, which is a popular firmness rating that generally suits all. It delivers good motion isolation too, so couples should get a good night’s sleep without being disturbed by each other's tossing and turning. Hot sleepers should also sleep comfortably on this top-rated hybrid mattress, thanks to a raft of cooling technology including a moisture-wicking, heat-releasing foam.

Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress by Emma

Was: from $739

Now: from $339 at Emma Sleep with code EARLY10

Saving: Up to $750 Summary: Emma’s new and improved Hybrid Comfort is designed to be suitable for all sleepers – even restless sleepers. The mattress boasts seven layers, with each one serving a specific purpose. For a cool night, its pocket-spring layer adds airflow, while its breathable cover and signature foam technology wicks away moisture and prevents trapped heat. The cool foam layer promises good motion isolation – important if your or your partner tosses and turns – and its HRX foam provides firm support. Speaking of firmness, the bed is rated medium-firm, which is both soft and firm enough for back and side sleepers (stomach sleepers may want to choose something firmer though). The mattress has 7 ergonomic zones for optimal spine alignment and promises ideal pressure distribution, so it should support and relieve side sleepers’ hips and shoulders. Its foam technology is not only used for extra comfort, but it also has a CertiPUR-US® certification – meaning it meets environmental and safety standards. Benefits: 365-night at-home trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty Price history: Emma mattresses are normally on sale for around 40% off, but currently the brand is having a 50% off sale for the first half of November – plus there is now an extra 10% for a limited time only. This extra means you can get your hands on the brand's best mattresses in a box for 60% less, so this is definitely the best time to buy.

Memory foam vs hybrid mattresses: How to pick

As Emma Sleep makes both kinds of beds, you can either pick a memory foam mattress or a hybrid. Both types of mattresses have their benefits – what you should consider is whether the benefits make it a good fit for you.

The best hybrid mattresses sleep cooler than all-foam mattresses, as air flows more freely around the coils and springs used inside hybrid beds. The downside of their wide appeal is that they tend to be more expensive than other mattress types, so those on a tight budget may want to consider a more budget-friendly memory foam.