Chromecast with Google TV just crashed to $18 for Black Friday — lowest price ever

Want to stream movies and shows in every room in your house without paying the big bucks? Snap up this Black Friday deal on a cheap streaming device that just hit the market.

Right now, the Chromecast with Google TV HD is just $18 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price ever for the recently-released device, which is a great way to bring streaming capabilities to an older TV or monitor. Walmart Black Friday deals have been offering some really great sales and this one qualifies as one of the best.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV HD: was $29 now $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite streaming devices, and the HD version is nearly as good at a lower price. It streams in 1080p vs. 4K, but that's perfectly adequate for your guest room, kid's bedroom or an older TV.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD is the younger, cheaper sibling of one of our picks for best streaming devices. It has the same easy-to-navigate interface, offers a wide array of streaming services it offers, and comes with a remote.

In our Chromecast with Google TV HD review, we praise the device as a great cheap streaming device for those who want to add smarts to an older TV or monitor.

We particularly love the Chromecast with Google TV remote because it strikes a great balance between form and function. It has buttons for power, volume, home, and Google Assistant, as well as handy shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix. If you find multiple remotes confusing, there's no need to worry as the Chromecast remote can easily be used as a replacement for your regular TV remote.

The Google TV OS gets you access to over 6,500 Android TV apps, so you'll have your pick of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many more. The Chromecast with Google TV even supports the Peloton app, which could be the perfect thing to inspire you to get back into your spin classes.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD has hit its lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick it up now that it's on sale. If you're hunting for more holiday sales, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for all the biggest discounts.