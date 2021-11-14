Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal gets you free $50 gift card at Best Buy

Mark your calendars! Best Buy Black Friday deals are heating up and the retailer just announced a can't-miss deal for anyone on the hunt for the Oculus Quest 2.

On November 21, Best Buy will offer a free $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase of any Oculus Quest 2. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

On November 21, purchase an Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299/128GB or $399/256GB) and you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. The Oculus Quest 2 has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we were full of praise for its lightweight design and build, which is comfortable enough for extended wear. Version two of the Oculus Quest got upgraded controllers, and we found them to be supremely comfortable and intuitive to use. There's a solid haptic engine in there, which adds enormously to the immersion. In one game we played, it felt as if we were truly yielding a lightsaber.

The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes.

But if you want even more in-depth experiences, you can buy the Oculus Link cable and hook it up to your gaming PC. That way, previously PC-only experiences like Half-Life Alyx become available, too, assuming you've got the graphical grunt to run it.

Bottom line: Oculus Quest 2 makes for an immersive virtual reality adventure and is one of the best VR headsets available today. Make sure to follow our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 coverage for updates on the headset's inventory.

