Walmart Black Friday deals 2023 — 39 best sales

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Levi's jeans: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $26 during its Black Friday deals. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more.

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Allswell X Hybrid Mattress: was $124 now $100 @ Allswell

Allswell mattresses are now sold through Walmart's storefront. The X Hybrid mattress is an entry-level bed with four layers that includes memory foam and coils. Despite its low price, this 10-inch mattress is designed to minimize motion transfer while offering great edge support. As part of its current Black Friday sale — you get the twin for $100 (was $124), whereas the queen costs $135 (was $184).

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Right now you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $199, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. It's been on sale for $389 so far, which makes Walmart's deal a new all-time price low.

MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price of the MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 4050 GPU.

TVs

Smart 4K TV sale: from $118 @ Walmart

As part of its Walmart Black Friday deals event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $118. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $669 now $398 @ Walmart

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the budget for a massive TV, this 65-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. It's an older Samsung, but it has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price. It'll sell for $398 on November 8, which makes it one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've seen.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,298 now $1,698 @ Walmart

The Sony Bravia XR A80L is now on sale. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo Tab M8: was $119 now $88 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a super cheap Android tablet, this Lenovo slate is perfect. It features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Those aren't the best specs, but it's enough for watching streaming content and some light gaming.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is the perfect laptop for students or anyone who performs simple Web-based tasks. It features a 14-inch LCD, MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. It's not going to break any speed records and we wouldn't recommend it for serious multitasking, but if you need a simple/affordable machine — this is a good pick.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

With its large 15.6" display, the Acer Chromebook 315 is perfect for streaming videos and movies. It features an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain when working, 4GB of memory and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, which enables multi-tasking. This machine has 128GB of storage.

Asus TUF Gaming A17: was $1,619 now $1,297 @ Walmart

Walmart has sliced $320 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. This powerful machine comes packing an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Audio and headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $97 @ Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in multiple colors including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $317 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. After giving them high praise in our review, we concluded that they're the best headphones you can buy right now.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart

Although not the lowest price we've seen, this is a great deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: was $298 now $267 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They offer outstanding sound quality, strong ANC, useful features and excellent controls. They last for up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC on or up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off when using the included charging case.

Appliances

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $21 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $21. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart deals you'll find for coffee lovers.

Hamilton Beach Electric Blender: was $44 now $32 @ Walmart

Walmart has slashed the price of this Hamilton Beach Electric Blender with durable stainless steel blades, 650 Watt motor and ten individual speeds, it's perfect for creating smoothies and fitness drinks. The perfect no frills, kitchen appliance.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart.

Xbox Series X mini fridge: was $88 now $48 @ Walmart

Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Black): was $181 now $95 @ Walmart

The Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer comes with a large 7.5-quart stainless steel bowl and splash guard, to mix large amounts without making a mess. It has 6 speed settings and comes with a whisk, dough hook and beater to suit a variety of culinary tasks.

Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

While Amazon focuses on cheap Alexa devices, Walmart is offering inexpensive Google smart home devices, such as the Google Nest Mini. The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.

Chromecast with Google TV: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.

Gaming

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Sonic the Hedgehog returns in his biggest adventure yet. Set across a sprawling open-world, Sonic Frontiers allows you to tackle objectives in whatever way you see fit. Alongside the same familiar lightning-fast platforming gameplay you'll find large-scale boss encounters and tricky puzzles to solve. There's also a cinematic story, and a new upgrade system to enjoy.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Elden Ring is a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series. The brutally-difficult action RPG offers a vast and highly detailed world to explore and all manner of nightmarish foes to fight. The game is only a couple of months old, but has already been heralded as one of the greatest games of all time.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $41 @ Walmart

Released alongside the Nintendo Switch console in 2017, Breath of the Wild remains the systems strongest game to this day. Step into a stunning open-world filled with secrets to unravel, gear to collect and enemies to battle. It may be more than five years old, but Breath of the Wild rarely drops in price so the chance to buy it for a discount shouldn't be passed up.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $50 @ Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a few years old, but it's one of the Nintendo Switch's flagship games. In this exceedingly chill sim, you'll customize your own house and yard in an island paradise, full of wacky animal neighbors. There are no time constraints, so you can simply pursue the objectives that you find most interesting, at your own pace.

Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $67 @ Walmart

This easy-to-use fitness tracker is one of the best on the market for under $100. It's affordable, comfortable and the lightweight design is perfect for use 24/7. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users.

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $97 @ Walmart

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS with this one, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy.

The second and last batch of holiday sales at Walmart will begin on November 22. As a reminder, Walmart Plus members will be able to shop the sales three hours prior to everyone else. These same sales will then hit Walmart stores on November 24. The retailer's Cyber Monday promos will release on Monday, November 27.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023 Row 0 - Cell 0 Start Time (Online) Start Time (In-Store) Event 1 November 8, 3 PM ET November 10 Event 2 November 22, 3 PM ET November 24 Event 3 November 27 date to be disclosed

