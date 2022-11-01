Best Buy early Black Friday deals — $400 off MacBook Pro, OLED TVs from $569

From MacBooks to 4K TVs, Best Buy Black Friday deals are now live. The retailer has been offering epic discounts sitewide since last week and new sales are launching by the day.

To be fair, many retailers are now offering Black Friday deals. However, we've found that Best Buy is offering particularly great deals on 4K TVs and MacBooks. For instance, Best Buy has the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $569.99 (opens in new tab). That's not only the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen, but it's also a new price low for all OLED TVs. Meanwhile, the LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV is also on sale for $1,049.99 (opens in new tab). We named the C2 one of the best TVs you can buy this year.

That said, not every deal out there merits your attention, but Best Buy has plenty of sales that are breaking price records. To help you cut through the clutter, we've scanned Best Buy's sales and picked the best deals you can shop right now. If you want to check out the full sale, make sure to read our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide. Also, don't miss our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes.

15 Best Buy Black Friday deals right now

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want an OLED TV, this is the least expensive model we've ever seen. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support, but it's still an incredible value at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): $999 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

(opens in new tab) HP 2-in-1 Chromebook 14: $419 $329 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook features can be used in tablet mode, laptop mode, or tent mode. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 touch LCD, Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just sliced a whopping $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review (opens in new tab), we called it a fantastic fitness- and health-tracking smartwatch. Not only does it feature an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen reading, but the Sense 2 also has the ability to measure electrodermal activity and skin temperature. It works with both iOS and Android and comes with onboard GPS, a native app store, Alexa support, and more.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's now at its lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon has it at a pricier $1,859 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Star Wars/Disney/Barbie sale: deals from $19 (opens in new tab)

The best holiday toy deals usually start later in the season, but right now Best Buy is knocking 25% off popular toy sets with deals from $19. The sale includes Hot Wheels, Barbie, Disney, Fisher-Price, and more. As part of the sale, you can get the Star Wars Boba Fett 12-inch plush figure for $19 (was $32, pictured).

(opens in new tab) HP 15 Victus Gaming Laptop: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The HP Victus 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. It may not be high-end, but it should pack enough to play many popular PC games at decent settings.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot: $39 $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14" C433 Chromebook: $379 $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a premium Chromebook at a super low price, right now Best Buy is taking $200 off the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook. It packs a Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and you can flip the 14-inch full HD display around to use as a tablet (great for playing Android games from the Play Store).

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. It's not an essential upgrade, but it's worth the extra money.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: $249 $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Equipped with two baskets, this Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm/WiFi): $279 $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) on sale for just $199. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review (opens in new tab), we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever.

(opens in new tab) LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA 4K TV: $899 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big screen that won't break the bank, this 70-inch TV uses LG's NanoCell technology to offer a vivid colors with deep blacks. Gamers will love the Game Optimizer which quickly adjusts settings in one location, and it even comes with three free months of Apple TV Plus.