Apple Watch 8 for $225 is the one early Prime Day deal I’d buy

Amazon isn’t waiting until October Prime Day officially begins next week (Oct. 10) to offer some truly unmissable savings. Case in point: I’ve just spotted an Apple Watch deal that ranks as one of the most significant savings on Apple’s popular wearable ever. And it's the one early Prime Day deal that I'd personally buy right now.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $225 at Amazon. That’s a massive $174 discount, and it’s the new lowest price ever for the eighth-generation smartwatch. This is easily one of the best Apple deals available in the early Prime Day sales. Just be sure you’ve selected the coupon box before checkout in order to receive the full discount.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $225 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down, and while it's since been surpassed by the new Apple Watch 9, at this lowest price of $225 it remains a very smart buy.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy | $319 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 8 is no longer the flagship now the new Apple Watch 9 has arrived on the scene. Nevertheless, it's still one of the best smartwatches on the market. In our Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch 8 comparison, we noted that the biggest change between the two watches is the Series 9's new S9 processor and U2 ultrawide-band chip.

The processor enables Apple's new Double Tap gesture. When you're wearing the watch, you can double-tap your index finger and thumb to enable certain features, such as answering/ending calls, launching widgets, and more. Additionally, the upgraded U2 ultrawide-band chip makes finding your iPhone easier, as it can give you directions down to the foot. The Series 9's display also has a max brightness of 2000 nits, which outshines the Apple Watch 8.

Otherwise, you're not missing much else as the design and overall look of the watch remains the same. Both watches offer the same battery life of up to 18 hours with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking, and the always-on display enabled. And it'll be a good while yet before we see any serious Apple Watch 9 discount, which makes the Apple Watch 8 an easy recommendation at such a reduced price point.

This epic Apple Watch 8 offer is just one of many early Prime Day deals worth getting excited about. There's also a major sale on Amazon devices as well as some brilliant individual deals on everything from a 65-inch Mini-LED TV to a pair of Skecher sneakers. Stick with Tom's Guide as we'll guide you through the entire sales event.