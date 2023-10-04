My favorite early Prime Day deal is $400 off this 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV

October Prime Day is on the way, but if you can't wait to score the TV deal of your dreams, there's one I recommend picking up ahead of the big day. That's the awesome Hisense U8K Mini-LED.

Right now the Hisense 65-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $998 at Amazon. It's $400 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. Best Buy also sells it for $999. We rank the U8K as one of the best TVs on the market, so make sure to snag this deal before it's gone.

Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $998 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and this TV reached a peak brightness of over 1,700 nits in our review.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U8K is one of the best TVs on the market right now. In our Hisense U8K review, we praised this TV's awesome brightness and vibrant picture. It's an all-around improvement over last year's Hisense U8H.

In our tests, the Hisense U8K hit an impressive peak brightness of 1788.313369 nits, and covered 99.8301% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything we watched on the Hisense U8K looked bright, colorful and crisp. However, we've seen better results for color accuracy from other TVs, as the U8K achieved a Delta-E score of 4.4614.

The Hisense U8K also packs a great sound system. A 2.1.2 speaker system is built-in, and music, dialogue and sound effects came through distinctly with sound that's loud enough to fill a room. Adding one of the best soundbars would improve this TV's sound, though.

This is also a good choice for a gaming TV. It sports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDMI 2.1 support with eARC. ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are also accounted for. Most importantly, the U8K came in with a low lag time of 13.2ms.

The Hisense U8K has hit its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day, so it's a great time to pick one up right now. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.