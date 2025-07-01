Forget Galaxy Watch 8 — Samsung's best smartwatches are up to 38% off before Prime Day
Score the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Watch 7 for cheap
Forget the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, two of Samsung’s best smartwatch models are available now for impressively low prices as part of early Prime Day savings. I'm speaking, of course, of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) is just $209 at Amazon, marked down from $299, and the 44mm model is only $259, reduced from $329. That’s not all, though. The rugged and long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $399 at Amazon, dropping from $649. (For more deals, check out our early Prime Day deals live blog).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal
The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the most comfortable full-featured smartwatches I’ve tested. Feature-wise, it’s on par with the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 10; however, I prefer Samsung’s wellness insights — especially the sleep reports — to Apple’s or Google’s.
We’re less than a week out from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where we’ll probably catch our first glimpse at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which means... now is a great time to score a Galaxy Watch 7 or Ultra for less!
While the next-gen devices will surely have some cool new features, the Galaxy Watch 7 remains a supremely capable and impressive smartwatch, and one I’ll likely continue to recommend even after the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 8, especially if it stays cheap.
In 2025, the Galaxy Watch 7 is not only one of my favorite Android-friendly smartwatches, but it's also the best smartwatch for sleep tracking. Available in your choice of 40mm or 45mm — both size options are on sale — it offers impressive AI-backed holistic insights, reliable workout tracking and safety tools, lots of useful native and third-party apps, and a seriously easy-wearing design.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the longest-lasting, toughest-built smartwatch for Android you can buy today. If you’re a fan of large screens, titanium cases, customizable buttons and class-leading, AI-backed wellness tools, this is the smartwatch for you.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, meanwhile, offers all the same features and holistic tools as the Galaxy Watch 7, but in a substantially larger, all-titanium case with 100 meters of water resistance (versus 50mm for the Watch 7) and double the battery life: up to three days in low power mode.
Think of it as the Android equivalent of the Apple Watch Ultra series, with the same tough-as-nails, anything-goes disposition.
