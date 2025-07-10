I’ve run two marathons with this Garmin watch — and right now it's a whopping $350 off for Prime Day

I review the best Garmin watches for a living, so I know a good deal when I spot one. As the Amazon Prime Day sales roll in, I've been keeping an eye on the various watches, to help you decide which deals to buy and skip.

My top deal today? One of my favorite watches — the Garmin Epix Pro has $350 off at Amazon right now. Forget the Apple Watch Ultra, this is the watch to buy this Prime Day if you're looking to upgrade your running tech.

I've run two marathons with the Garmin Epix Pro on my wrist and have been blown away by its bright screen, high-spec features, and comfortable, 42mm design. Right now, the Garmin Epix Pro is on sale for $649 on Amazon, which is the lowest price it's ever reached. Grab it while you still can!

Garmin Epix Pro: was $999 now $649 at Amazon The best deal right now is on the 42mm version of the Garmin Epix Pro in this beautiful gold and sand colorway. The watch has a scratch-resistant sapphire lens with a titanium bezel designed for smaller wrists.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $899 now $549 at Amazon If you're not bothered about the sapphire lens, the Epix Pro with the standard lens is even cheaper in the Prime Day sales. It's still in the smaller, 42mm size to suit petite wrists.

The Garmin Epix Pro is one of the most beautiful Garmin watches I've tested. It's jam-packed with all of Garmin's advanced training metrics, as well as a bright, beautiful screen and a flashlight.

The flashlight can be used in situations where you might use your phone’s flashlight, but can also be used in certain sports modes, as the flashlight can blink or pulse on a bike ride. There is also a running-specific cadence visibility flashlight, where the watch will flash white as your wrist goes forward, and red as your arm moves back, in order to help keep you safe and seen.

The Epix Pro 42mm looks neat and feels comfortable on the wrist, especially compared with larger watches, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The battery life is impressive too — the 42mm watch has a battery life of 10 days in smartwatch mode, and 28 hours in GPS mode.

While the Epix Pro has now been superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8, it’s still an excellent sports watch and much more affordable than the Fenix 8 thanks to this deal. Prime Day ends soon, so grab this while you still can!

