It's that time of year when we start wondering what will be different between the Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8. With Apple's next-generation smartwatch expected to arrive in September, we're eager to learn about the upgrades the company has in store.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch right now, but depending on the improvements for the Apple Watch Series 9, it could become our top pick. It's possible that the next Apple Watch will pack new features for communication, activity, safety and more.

Based on the limited rumors we’ve heard so far, the Apple Watch Series 9 might just be an incremental upgrade compared to the Series 8. But Apple should have at least few hardware updates in store. Here’s how the Apple Watch 9 vs. Apple Watch 8 might compare according to rumors and latest news leading up to the next-generation model’s launch.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Price

Apple has held steady on the Apple Watch prices for several years, with the Apple Watch Series 8 starting price matching that of the Apple Watch Series 7 and most previous generations. The Apple Watch 8 currently starts at $399 for the 41mm model, with premiums for the larger 45mm model and cellular connectivity. You can typically check the best Apple Watch deals for a discount, though.

We haven't heard any rumors suggesting a price change will happen this year, so we're going to assume that the Apple Watch Series 9 will start at $399.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Design

We're not convinced that the Apple Watch Series 9 design will change in any major way based on the current rumors (or lack thereof.) The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 have virtually the same design, so until we hear otherwise, we expect the Apple Watch Series 9 should look like the past two Apple Watch models.

There's nothing noticeable design-wise that differentiates the Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7 besides color options. So, it's possible the Apple Watch Series 9 will come in exclusive colors, perhaps ones that will match the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Otherwise, customizing the look of the Apple Watch Series 9 will come down to swapping out between the best Apple Watch bands.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Features

Apple usually debuts a few exclusive features with each new version of its smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 got a skin temperature sensor that informs cycle tracking and crash detection, while the Apple Watch 7 debuted a QWERTY keyboard.

The Apple Watch 8’s new features are difficult to predict. Previous reports pointed to the next Apple Watch getting a built-in blood glucose reader, as well as a blood pressure measurement system, but we've also heard these features won't be ready for a few more years.

Instead, the Apple Watch Series 9 features could revolve around watchOS 10. From what we know about the watchOS 10 public beta, the software's redesigned home screen experience driven by widgets and Smart Stacks offers a major upgrade. New watch faces, added workout types, refreshed apps and other improvements make watchOS 10 one of the most substantial software updates we've seen for Apple Watch in years.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Battery life

The Apple Watch Series 8 is rated for 18 hours of battery life with regular fitness tracking, sleep-tracking and the always on display enabled. But Apple Watch low power mode disables certain power-draining features while leaving the device still mostly usable. With low power mode turned on, the Apple Watch can last up to 36 hours.

We know better than to hope for an Apple Watch that lasts as long as a Fitbit or Garmin watch. While it's true that Apple Watch Ultra lasts up to 60 hours in low power mode, we're not optimistic the next flagship Apple Watch will see a battery life boost. Apple could prove us wrong, though.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8: Outlook

Apple set the smartwatch bar high for itself several years ago, which is why the incremental improvements continue to pay off. But competing smartwatches are getting better. Big Apple Watch Series 9 upgrades could establish the flagship as the leader in wearable devices, so we look forward to seeing it at the Apple September event.