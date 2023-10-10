Massive Prime Day sale on Amazon devices — here's 15 deals I recommend

Prime Day deals are coming in fast now that the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event has begun. And as we've come to expect, Amazon is offering some of the best deals on its own tech, from Echo smart speakers through to Ring doorbells and Fire TVs.

Right now, there's up to 54% off a huge selection of Amazon devices, as well as a sale on Fire TVs with prices starting at only $79. Plus, there's an awesome invitation-only deal where you can bag a 50-inch Fire TV Omni for $149, saving you $226.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $589. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and an uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Price check: $589 @ Best Buy

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $226 on this 50-inch Fire TV by reserving it for Amazon Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Fire TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon Fire TVs have been discounted as we approach October Prime Day. Deals start from just $79 for an Insignia 32-inch F20 Series TV, but there's also savings on larger 55-inch models as well as a super large 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV. These are some of the cheapest TV deals we're likely to see ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. It's dropped to $17 for Prime Day deals.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $22 for the Prime Day sles event.

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to a new lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and a semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours of battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to a new all-time low price for October Prime Day 2023. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker that balances price and functionality? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. This nifty little smart home gadget has dropped to just $22 for Prime Day deals.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39, which is a huge 56% off.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Grab this Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) deal that is now slashed to just $159 for the Prime Day sales event. Watch your favorite movies or TV shows on its crisp, 10.1" HD screen, display your digital photos, and move around the room during video calls. The built-in smart home hub is compatible with your other Alexa devices so you have complete control over your security cameras, lighting, thermostats and much more.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Fire HD 8 tablet (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) is a competent tablet with a bright screen, fantastic battery life and great speakers. You also get expandable storage and a headphone jack. It's no iPad rival, but it's a solid tablet if you just want to do the everyday basics like websurfing and streaming and are after a device that won't sting your wallet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty, it's now on sale for $74 for October Prime Day.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, a 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.