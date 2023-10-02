Amazon Echo devices start from $17 in this epic early October Prime Day sale

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year is less than two weeks away. Prime Big Deal Days, commonly referred to as October Prime Day, will offer loads of discounts and savings on Amazon’s own devices are practically guaranteed to take center stage — but you don’t need to wait until October 10 to pick up an Echo Dot or Echo Show on the cheap.

Ahead of its next major sales event, Amazon has already begun discounting several of its most popular Echo products. This includes the all-new Echo Show 5 as well as the already budget-friendly Echo Pop. In fact, the Pop has dropped to a new lowest price ever of just $17, making it a very enticing purchase if you want a compact smart speaker that can be placed just about anywhere in your home.

While we could see some of these Echo devices drop lower during the two-day Amazon sales event, now is still an excellent time to buy as several have dropped to an all-time low price. And these aren't the only early Prime Day deals you won't want to miss, either. See our Amazon coupon code guide for even more ways to save.

Amazon Echo device sale — Top Deals

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to a new all-time low price ahead of October Prime Day 2023. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker that balances price and functionality? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. This nifty little smart home gadget has dropped to just $22 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39, which is a huge 56% off.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has dropped to $64 in this retailer sale. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Just be aware this isn't quite the lowest price we've ever spotted, as the device has been on sale for $49 in the past. Although this is still one of the lowest prices we've seen in recent months.

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is one of our favorite models in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. Plus, with full streaming capabilities, it can be used to watch movies and TV shows, as well as online video tutorials.