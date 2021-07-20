AirPods Max are cheaper than ever and still overpriced

Amazon's back to school sales are in full swing and today the retailer is offering one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Max on sale for $454.99. That's $94 off and significantly cheaper than they were on Prime Day. Only the pink, silver, and green colors are at this price. Either way, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $454 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are a luxury pair of noise-cancelling headphones. They combine big 40mm drivers with a comfortable memory foam design and a host of smart tech, like 3D Spatial Audio. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever. Best Buy offers the same price in more colors and you get 6 free months of Apple Music.View Deal

The AirPods Max have been on a price free fall for quite a few months. Previous price cuts have taken from $10 to $50 off. Today's deal is the best we've seen.

The AirPods Max come in a fun color range colors. They feature pivoting ear cups that are covered by oval pillows of memory foam, which create a spongy, secure seal around your ears.

In our AirPods Max review, we found Apple's buds offered excellent sound. The steady bassline in Kendrick’s Lamar’s "Humble" rang deep, and we could hear the rapper enunciating his words with a crispness not noticed before. Sure, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are similarly clear, but they don't provide the same degree of definition.

We were also impressed by Apple's Spatial Audio. It's basically surround sound for headsets and supports 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos video content. It uses built-in head tracking to make sound relative to what you’re seeing on screen while watching video on your iPhone or iPad.

Months into our review, we're still impressed by the headphones' active noise cancellation, which allowed us to catch some zzzs in our first post-pandemic flight. Yes, they're pricey, but they're the best headphones Apple has ever made.