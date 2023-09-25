Act fast! The new Apple Watch 9 is already on sale at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 represents the next generation of the popular smartwatch. After its grand unveiling at the most recent Apple Event , the wearable was made available for purchase only last week, so imagine our surprise to see it already discounted.

Right now, the Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $389 at Amazon . That’s $10 off its full MSRP of $399. Naturally, this first discount drops the smartwatch down to its lowest price to date, so if you were planning to pick up an Apple Watch 9 at launch this Apple Watch deal is a no-brainer.

Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is the best smartwatch for most people and an impressively well-rounded wearable device. It packs a more powerful S9 processor, brighter display and a lengthy 18 hours of battery life. It's also got new double-tap gestures, as well as improved health-tracking, safety and GPS capabilities. The Apple Watch 9 is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon.

After getting our hands on the Apple Watch 9, it’s shot straight to the top of our roundup of the best smartwatches beating out competition from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch. It’s easily the most well-rounded smartwatch we’ve tested, offering first-rate communication, fitness, health and safety features. All this comes in a sleek package that is competitively priced.

In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said “The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture.” We also appreciate that it’s leading Apple’s efforts in creating carbon-neutral certified devices, making this among the company’s most environmentally friendly products.

The flagship addition is the all-new S9 processor, which delivers increased performance and a lengthy 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. This more powerful chip enables new capabilities such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together. You can use this for answering calls, responding to texts, pausing music and more.

Plus, the Apple Watch 9 also packs a brighter display, watchOS 10 and a much improved Siri experience. Not only is the voice assistant better able to process requests, but it can now be used even when not connected to Wi-Fi.

The Apple Watch 9 makes a strong case for itself at full retail price, so even a relatively small $10 discount shouldn’t be overlooked. However, if you’re hoping for a more substantial saving, Amazon’s October Prime Day is just weeks away and it will be followed by the annual Black Friday sales. We could see fresh Apple Watch 9 deals during these sales events.