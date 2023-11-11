7 Black Friday mattress sales I would shop this weekend — tested and approved

There are hundreds of Black Friday mattress deals live right now. While that may sound great from a consumer point of view, it can also make shopping for the best mattress very daunting because not every deal is worth your time. Additionally, there are many mattresses out there that are just plain bad investments.

As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I've been covering mattress sales for over 15 years now. Below I'm picking out the best deals you can get this weekend. I've picked beds we've tested, reviewed, and recommend. I'm also comparing today's prices with all of the mattress sales I've covered this year and listing only the deals that are absolute price lows right now.

Yes, buying a new mattress can be expensive, but these Black Friday mattress deals can help you save big and score the best bed for your budget and needs. That said, one of the best sales right now comes from Nectar. The company makes our favorite value mattress and right now Nectar is taking 40% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the editor-recommended Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (queen) for just $659 (was $1,099).

If you can afford to spend a little more, I personally recommend the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress (queen) for $719 (was $1,199). I've been sleeping on this bed since April and recommend it 100%. The queen size has sold for $799 for most of the year and it's now at its lowest price to date.

Top Black Friday mattress sales this weekend

Purple Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ Purple

The Original Purple Mattress is still a fantastic cooling mattress for smaller budgets. Yes, it may have been replaced with more technically advanced Purple cooling beds, but considering you're only paying $999 for a queen (was $1,399) with this Black Friday deal, you're actually getting a seriously good breathable mattress for the money. Temperature regulation here comes courtesy of a range of foams, plus Purple's patented GelFlex Grid, to dissipate body heat and stop it from pooling in the mattress. There's a $200 saving on every size right now, plus you get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty with free shipping. Check out our Purple mattress review for our full take on this mattress. Twin: for $599 (was $799)

Queen: for $999 (was $1,399)

Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed: was $699 now $629 @ Sleep Number

The Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed uses air chambers to cradle and comfort your body. Each side of the Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed can be independently adjusted for comfort, firmness, and support. Via the Sleep Number app, you can also view how well you slept and track personalized insights for better sleep. The bed comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year limited warranty.

Twin: for $629 (was $699)

Queen: for $989 (was $1,099)

Shop all Black Friday mattress sales now