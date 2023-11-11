7 Black Friday mattress sales I would shop this weekend — tested and approved

There are hundreds of Black Friday mattress deals live right now. While that may sound great from a consumer point of view, it can also make shopping for the best mattress very daunting because not every deal is worth your time. Additionally, there are many mattresses out there that are just plain bad investments.
As deals editor in chief at Tom's Guide, I've been covering mattress sales for over 15 years now. Below I'm picking out the best deals you can get this weekend. I've picked beds we've tested, reviewed, and recommend. I'm also comparing today's prices with all of the mattress sales I've covered this year and listing only the deals that are absolute price lows right now.
Yes, buying a new mattress can be expensive, but these Black Friday mattress deals can help you save big and score the best bed for your budget and needs. That said, one of the best sales right now comes from Nectar. The company makes our favorite value mattress and right now Nectar is taking 40% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the editor-recommended Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (queen) for just $659 (was $1,099).
If you can afford to spend a little more, I personally recommend the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress (queen) for $719 (was $1,199). I've been sleeping on this bed since April and recommend it 100%. The queen size has sold for $799 for most of the year and it's now at its lowest price to date.
Top Black Friday mattress sales this weekend
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar
Our favorite value mattress can be found on sale throughout most of the year, but today's sale knocks it to its lowest price of 2023. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Twin: for $359 (was $699)
Queen: for $659 (was $1,099)
Purple Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ Purple
The Original Purple Mattress is still a fantastic cooling mattress for smaller budgets. Yes, it may have been replaced with more technically advanced Purple cooling beds, but considering you're only paying $999 for a queen (was $1,399) with this Black Friday deal, you're actually getting a seriously good breathable mattress for the money. Temperature regulation here comes courtesy of a range of foams, plus Purple's patented GelFlex Grid, to dissipate body heat and stop it from pooling in the mattress. There's a $200 saving on every size right now, plus you get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty with free shipping. Check out our Purple mattress review for our full take on this mattress. Twin: for $599 (was $799)
Queen: for $999 (was $1,399)
Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed: was $699 now $629 @ Sleep Number
The Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed uses air chambers to cradle and comfort your body. Each side of the Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed can be independently adjusted for comfort, firmness, and support. Via the Sleep Number app, you can also view how well you slept and track personalized insights for better sleep. The bed comes with a 100-night trial and 15-year limited warranty.
Twin: for $629 (was $699)
Queen: for $989 (was $1,099)
Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "BF25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.
Twin: for $702 (was $936)
Queen: for $999 (was $1,332)
Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $809 @ Nectar
Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation associated with memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress, even if you weigh 240 lbs. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty.
Twin: for $809 (was $1,349)
Queen: for $1,079 (was $1,799)
Nolah Natural 11: was $1,499 now $924 @ Nolah
The Nolah Natural is an environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic latex hybrid mattress designed for back pain relief. The mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. Handcrafted in the USA, it packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that's naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. That helps the Nolah feel warm/cozy in cold weather, yet cool to the touch when the temperatures rise. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE50" to take an extra $50 off. During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TOMSGUIDE50" as your discount.
Twin: for $924 (was $1,499)
Queen: for $1,314 (was $2,099)
7. Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,295 now $1,095 @ Saatva
The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. In our Saatva Loom and Leaf review, we said it's a great pick for sleepers with back pain. The mattress has specialized lumbar support and body-contouring foam that work together to relieve pressure and promote proper alignment. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, a layer of cooling gel, premium memory foam, and multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort.
Twin: for $1,095 (was $1,295)
Queen: for $2,095 (was $2,395)
