Walmart Super Bowl TV deals — 55-inch OLED for $899

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $368 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $428 @ Walmart

The TCL 5-Series is one of our favorite QLED TVs when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review, we said it offers killer performance and a wide variety of features for the price. Noteworthy features include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and built-in Google TV.

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Walmart

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.