4th of July mattress sales 2023 — deals to expect

Bargain shoppers, take note: Independence Day will be the next major retail holiday. While you may associate the day with deals on 4K TVs and appliances, 4th of July mattress sales are also highly discounted during this time. That's great news if you're looking to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford.

Generally speaking, mattress deals can be found throughout the year, but major holidays like the 4th of July are the best time to make mattress purchases as they offer lower prices than your traditional summer sale. That said, the earliest 4th of July sales probably won't start till the end of the month or early July.

So we're creating the ultimate guide to this year's 4th of July mattress sales. We've been covering retail holidays for over 10 years and can distinguish a good deal from a mediocre sale. Additionally, we've been tracking mattress prices all year, so we know when something is really on sale. So make sure to bookmark this page for the best sales of the season.

Is 4th of July a good time to buy a mattress?

(Image credit: Purple)

Independence Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. While the deals aren't as aggressive as Black Friday or even Labor Day, 4th of July mattress sales offer the best discounts of the summer. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. (Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales tend to offer both).

Do 4th of July mattress sales include bedding?

Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most 4th of July mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.

Tips for buying a mattress on 4th of July

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for 4th of July mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the best 4th of July mattress sale possible.