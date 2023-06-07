4th of July mattress sales 2023 — deals to expect

Bargain shoppers, take note: Independence Day will be the next major retail holiday. While you may associate the day with deals on 4K TVs and appliances, 4th of July mattress sales are also highly discounted during this time. That's great news if you're looking to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford.
Generally speaking, mattress deals can be found throughout the year, but major holidays like the 4th of July are the best time to make mattress purchases as they offer lower prices than your traditional summer sale. That said, the earliest 4th of July sales probably won't start till the end of the month or early July.
So we're creating the ultimate guide to this year's 4th of July mattress sales. We've been covering retail holidays for over 10 years and can distinguish a good deal from a mediocre sale. Additionally, we've been tracking mattress prices all year, so we know when something is really on sale. So make sure to bookmark this page for the best sales of the season.
Is 4th of July a good time to buy a mattress?
Independence Day is one of the best times to buy a mattress. While the deals aren't as aggressive as Black Friday or even Labor Day, 4th of July mattress sales offer the best discounts of the summer. You'll see a mix of dollar-off discounts as well as free gift sets bundled with your mattress purchase. (Some of the best 4th of July mattress sales tend to offer both).
Do 4th of July mattress sales include bedding?
Not everyone may need a new mattress. Fortunately, bedding sales also play a huge role in most 4th of July mattress sales. You can expect to see sitewide discounts on comforters, bed sheets, pillows, and mattress toppers. Even some dog beds may see epic discounts as we approach the holiday. The holiday is not only great for mattress sales, but all things mattress related.
Tips for buying a mattress on 4th of July
Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for 4th of July mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the best 4th of July mattress sale possible.
- Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Make sure to check out our Nectar Promo codes and Tempur-Pedic promo codes for today's best coupons.
- Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Bundles can include a free mattress protector, sheet set, or pillows.
- Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty. To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.
- Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.
- Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 25% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.