15 best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get now

Black Friday has come early on Amazon so you can save big. Usually early Black Friday sales draw some amount of skepticism from me, because I always think the prices could fall even lower in late November. But this time, things are different.

Amazon held its Prime Early Access Sale earlier this month and ever since then products have seen some serious price cuts that merit your attention. Most retailers currently have a Black Friday deals preview, but Amazon's selection is pretty great and includes big savings on the Amazon Echo, AirPods Pro, Hisense 55-inch 4K TV and more.

Prime members will get even more benefits like one-day shipping with no minimum purchase and fast grocery deliver through Whole Foods. There are so many best Amazon deals to choose from that I scanned through the clutter to bring you the 15 absolute best deals to shop this weekend.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 @ Amazon. Check stock (opens in new tab):

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $169. That's $80 off and one of the cheapest Amazon deals we've seen for the AirPods Pro. These buds offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. The 2021 model comes with a MagSafe-compatible case.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen): $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

(opens in new tab) iPad mini w/ 64GB: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates and take video calls in seconds.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50" F30 Fire TV: $399 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get in the early Black Friday sales. Don't let its comparatively cheap price dissuade you. It's 4K Ultra-HD TV that also features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control almost the entire TV with just the sound of your voice. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you'll need.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. (Scroll down to the MacBook section to see this price).

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14: $299 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Compact and efficient, the Asus VivoBook 14 is the ideal laptop for students or anyone on a budget. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, and a 128GB SSD. We wish it had more than 4GB of RAM but overall this is a solid early Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021): $179 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. There's also a A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote that we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With its 10-hour battery life, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for surfing the web, watching videos and playing games. The face-recognition/unlock system is also a very useful feature, and something you don't usually find on tablets in this price range. It's perfect if you're on a budget and don't want a Fire tablet.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45: $199 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as those looking to beat their personal best.

(opens in new tab) Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: $89 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket (opens in new tab) we've tested. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this our best pick. It's now at its lowest price to date.