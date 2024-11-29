Run don’t walk - these iPhone VPN deals are the best I’ve seen

Black Friday is the best time to get your hands on some cut-price tech, so if you've been holding off on getting the new iPhone 16, now is the best time to go ahead and buy it.

If you're dropping a bomb on a brand-new iPhone, chances are you'll be looking at getting some accessories to protect it, too, like a phone case and/or a screen protector (and if you're not, I'm seriously questioning your sanity). But, have you considered how to protect your new iPhone on the inside?

Snapping up one of the best VPNs in their Black Friday sales is one of the best ways to protect your new device and its data from anyone who might want to snoop in on it. Every single one of the best iPhone VPNs based on our testing has excellent Black Friday VPN deals right now, with some of them costing less than $2 a month.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN | 2 years + 6 months free | $4.99 per month

Save 62%: Not only is ExpressVPN the best iPhone VPN I've tested, it's also putting on a never-before-seen deal for Black Friday. This is the first time ExpressVPN has ever discounted its product for Black Friday. Along with a top-class VPN, it also has some great new features like Identity Defender, dark web leak alerts and ID Theft insurance. Snap up a plan for $4.99 per month, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

ExpressVPN is the best iPhone VPN on the market right now, as well as being the easiest VPN to use. It's also the cheapest price it's ever been, lowering its cost on Black Friday for the first time to $4.99 per month for a two-year contract.

If you're a true Apple aficionado and stay brand loyal for all your gadgets, ExpressVPN remains a great choice, as the best Mac VPN and the best Apple TV VPN. With six months extra free on top of features like Identity Defender, dark web leak alerts and ID Theft insurance, you are not going to get a better ExpressVPN deal than this.

Monthly price: $4.99 per month ($149.70 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 61%

NordVPN

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $2.99 per month

Save 74%: NordVPN is an excellent all-around VPN, hence why it's our top-rated VPN overall. Prices start from a very reasonable $2.99 per month thanks to its Black Friday deal. For this, you get a VPN that covers all the areas you'd want it to from streaming to security. It also has a 30-day refund period so you can make sure it's right for you.

NordVPN is the best VPN around, ranking at #1 overall in our VPN tests. It's also top-notch for protecting your iPhone, as well as being one of the best Netflix VPNs, so you can stream content uninterrupted on your new iPhone.

If security is a top priority for you, you'll be pleased to know that NordVPN is one of the most secure VPNs on the market. It doesn't let you down when it comes to privacy, either, as one of the most private VPNs, too. You can grab it now for just $2.99 per month, with three months extra free.

Monthly price: $2.99 per month ($80.73 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 74%

Surfshark

Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $1.99 per month

Save 87%: Surfshark is an absolute steal this Black Friday, with the fastest VPN in our testing costing just $1.99 per month. You don't just get speed, though, as Surfshark is also great at unblocking streaming sites, and offers some great extra cybersecurity features to keep you even more safe online. There's even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can make sure it's the right choice for you.

Surfshark is already the best cheap VPN around, and this Black Friday it's gotten even cheaper. That's right, Surfshark has lowered its price to just $1.99 per month ($55 upfront) for a two-year contract, plus three months free.

If you're worried that a low price may mean low quality, don't be – on top of being a great VPN for iPhone, Surfshark is not only one of the fastest VPNs on the market but one of the best streaming VPNs, too.

Monthly price: $1.99 a month ($55 all-in)

Saving over 1-month plans: up to 87%